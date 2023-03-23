Movers & Shakers: Treasury appoints four assistant secretaries

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, Andrew Bourne was promoted to first assistant secretary.

Prue Torrance was appointed general manager at the National Health and Medical Research Council.

At the Office of Parliamentary Counsel, Samara Zeitsch was appointed first assistant parliamentary counsel (management stream).

Band 1

At the Department of the Treasury, four people were appointed assistant secretaries: Susan Bultitude, Khanh Hoang, Helen Sykes and Nathan Deutscher.

Alanna Mackay moved to the Department of Defence from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to take up the role of assistant secretary of strategic policy and guidance.

At the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, Crystal Ossolinski was appointed general manager.

Chrysanthe Psychogios was appointed assistant parliamentary budget officer at the Parliamentary Budget Office.

Bundanon Trust chair

Sam Edwards was appointed chair of Bundanon Trust for a three-year term.

Edwards has been the director of the trust since 2018, which is a living arts centre located outside of Nowra.

Arts minister Tony Burke said Edwards would provide strong leadership.

“Anyone who’s been to Bundanon knows just how special its connection to culture, the land and Australia’s arts history is. I look forward to Sam strengthening and deepening that special connection in this new role,” Burke said.

AFP restructures, new deputy commissioner

The Australian Federal Police now has four deputy commissioners, restructuring because of “growing criminal threats”.

Lesa Gale was appointed deputy commissioner international and specialist capabilities command, becoming the second woman in the AFP’s history to be appointed to a deputy commissioner role.

Alongside Gale, AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw is supported by deputy commissioner national security Ian McCartney, acting deputy commissioner crime Grant Nicholls and ACT Policing chief police officer Neil Gaughan.

McCartney was formerly deputy commissioner for investigations and Nicholls was formerly AFP assistant commissioner, learning and development.

Sinodinos hands over US ambassadorship to Rudd

Arthur Sinodinos’ time as the Australian ambassador to the United States has ended, with former prime minister Kevin Rudd starting in the role.

US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy thanked Sinodinos for his time in the role.

“Thank you, ambassador Sinodinos, for your service as Australia’s ambassador to the United States over the last three years,” Kennedy said.

“Your extraordinary efforts have strengthened our friendship and brought our countries closer. We look forward to continuing the work with incoming ambassador Rudd.”

In response, Sinodinos thanked Kennedy.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Australia in the United States and wonderful to work with you in recent times, thank you for your service,” the former ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Rudd has started his new role in Washington DC complete with a new Twitter handle (@AmboRudd).

So today was the day – Mr Rudd goes to Washington. Great to be farewelled by my closest staff from the Asia Society in New York. And then to drive down to Washington and arrive four hours later to start work at the Embassy tonight :) pic.twitter.com/EuMC0aDzGN — Kevin Rudd AC (@AmboRudd) March 21, 2023

As a result of rejoining the APS, Rudd has stepped down from his role as chair of Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (AMRC).

“I have not taken this decision lightly,” Rudd said.

“An independent public service is a crucial bulwark against corruption. The actions and advice of Australian officials must be (and be seen to be) unaffected by political considerations.

“I take this responsibility very seriously.”

Rudd added ideally media diversity should be “above politics”, but said when media owners become political players the issue is thus politicised.

Replacing Rudd at the AMRC as co-chairs are former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and former general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation Sharan Burrow.

Third Equality Initiative ambassador

Australian Women in Solar Energy founding member Samantha Craft was named the third Equality Initiative ambassador for a 12-month volunteer term.

The other two ambassadors are Australian Energy Market Commission chair Anna Collyer and Australian Energy Market Operator group manager of Victorian planning Nicola Falcon.

The ambassadors are responsible for encouraging women to work in the clean energy sector.

The ambassador program is led by the United States government.

Victorian Public Sector Commission taps DFFH for new head

The Victorian Public Sector Commission has a new head, with Brigid Monagle appointed the state’s public sector commissioner.

Monagle’s most recent role was acting secretary of the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH).

Commenting on her appointment, the new commissioner said the state’s public service is “world class”.

“I look forward to playing a role in maintaining the high degree of trust Victorians and government have in our public servants, while helping to make the workforce more inclusive so we can deliver the best possible services for all Victorians,” Monagle said.

Queensland independent supervisor

Experienced public servant Cathy Taylor was appointed as the permanent independent implementation supervisor in Queensland for a minimum two-year term.

In the role, Taylor will oversee the implementation of the government response to the findings of the women’s safety and justice taskforce.

Linda Apelt was acting as interim independent implementation supervisor.

Taylor’s most recent role was with the South Australian government, as chief executive of the Department of Child Protection. She previously worked with the Queensland government in the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.

Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman said Taylor had “immense experience” in keeping families safe and driving change in government.

“She has extensive knowledge of Queensland’s investment and reform in this area, having led the response to the Not Now Not Ever Report”,” Fentiman said.

“Our investment since this time now exceeds $1.3 billion, and it’s vital that we have independent oversight to ensure that the reforms are implemented strategically and achieve the results intended.”

“The government is absolutely determined to implement these reforms to strengthen our response to domestic and family violence and make Queensland a safer and more respectful place for women and girls.”

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Linda Apelt for her valuable contributions as interim Independent Implementation Supervisor over the past few months. I thank Ms Apelt for her strong leadership in laying the foundations to establish this important oversight role.”

Inaugural Queensland independent Racing Appeals Panel

Former chief judge of the Queensland District Court Kerry O’Brien was named the first chair of Queensland’s Racing Appeals Panel.

Joining O’Brien on the panel are two deputy chairs: Parole Board Queensland legal board member Dianne Condon and barrister Peter O’Neill.

The rest of the panel are Martin Einfeld, Juanita Maiden, Darren Guppy, Brian Stewart, Lyndsey Hicks, Daryl Kays, John McCoy and Edwin Wilkinson.

More panel members will be announced, with the panel initially made up of 11 members.

Queensland racing minister Grace Grace said the government was responding to industry concerns about the fairness of the review process.

“Our landmark racing integrity reforms in 2016 gave Queensland the best animal welfare and racing integrity body in the nation, and it will now be bolstered by a strong independent appeals body,” Grace said.

“A rigorous recruitment process was undertaken to ensure the best possible people have [been] appointed to this important panel.”

The panel starts work on March 31, with each panel member appointed for a three-year term.

Three administrators for Coober Pedy

Three people have been selected as administrators for Coober Pedy Council in South Australia.

Geoff Sheridan was appointed principal administrator, with Erika Vickery and John Moyle as supporting administrators.

All three are experienced public servants, with Sheridan most recently serving as CEO for the District Council of Elliston.

The appointments are the first time multiple administrators have been appointed in South Australia.

South Australian MP Geoff Brock said the ongoing issues in Coober Pedy were “far too complex and significant” for one administrator.

“The appointment of three administrators is designed to enable the council to be returned to an elected member body well before the 2026 council elections, ideally in two years’ time,” Brock said.

“I made a commitment to the Coober Pedy community that the appointment process would be one that was thorough and public. I am happy to have found three outstanding appointments in Mr Sheridan, Ms Vickery and Mr Moyle as we look to find permanent fixes to the issues that placed the Council into administration in the first place.

“I thank outgoing interim administrator Mr Colin Davies for stepping into this role to maintain business as usual while a national recruitment campaign was undertaken.

“It is important to me that the council remains in administration for not a minute longer than it needs to. The Coober Pedy community deserves a locally elected body that makes good and responsible decisions for its community – but the council must be stable and financially sustainable before this can occur.”

The administrators start their roles on March 29.

WA Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group

Seventeen people have been appointed to the Western Australian Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group.

The group will support the implementation of Western Australia’s 10-year strategy for ending homelessness and advice the homelessness minister on reforms.

WA director-general of communities Mike Rowe will chair the group.

The remaining sixteen members are:

Andrew Brien , chief executive officer, City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder;

, chief executive officer, City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; Bettina (Tina) Ugle , managing director, Noongar Mia Mia;

, managing director, Noongar Mia Mia; Cath Hart , chief executive officer, Real Estate Institute of Western Australia;

, chief executive officer, Real Estate Institute of Western Australia; Corina Martin , chief executive officer, Aboriginal Family Legal Service;

, chief executive officer, Aboriginal Family Legal Service; Daniel Morrison , chief executive officer, Wungening Aboriginal Corporation;

, chief executive officer, Wungening Aboriginal Corporation; David Pearson , executive officer, WA Alliance to End Homelessness and Chief Executive Officer, Australian Alliance to End Homelessness;

, executive officer, WA Alliance to End Homelessness and Chief Executive Officer, Australian Alliance to End Homelessness; Debra Zanella , chief executive officer, Ruah Community Services;

, chief executive officer, Ruah Community Services; Jonathon Lake , design leader, Gresley Abas Architects;

, design leader, Gresley Abas Architects; Jude Thomas , director, place and community, City of Mandurah;

, director, place and community, City of Mandurah; Kath Snell , chief executive officer, Shelter WA;

, chief executive officer, Shelter WA; Kim Robinson , program support officer social policy, WACOSS;

, program support officer social policy, WACOSS; Louise Olney , director, building communities, Minderoo Foundation;

, director, building communities, Minderoo Foundation; Michael Chester , co-chief executive officer, Uniting WA;

, co-chief executive officer, Uniting WA; Natalie Sangalli , general manager, Housing Choices Western Australia;

, general manager, Housing Choices Western Australia; Samantha Drury , chief executive officer, St Bartholomew’s House (St Bart’s); and

, chief executive officer, St Bartholomew’s House (St Bart’s); and Sharon Gough, chief executive officer, Indigo Junction.

WA housing minister John Carey said the government was focused on an evidence-based approach and providing long-term outcomes.

“We have a clear focus to assist people sleeping rough and give them access to appropriate accommodation and intensive wrap-around supports to enable them to transition into long-term housing options,” Carey said.

“The strategy is evidence-based and was co-designed with state and local government agencies, community service providers, people with lived experience and local communities.

“Our government is investing $2.4 billion in housing and homelessness services in WA over the next four years, including the delivery of around 3,300 social dwellings as well as refurbishments and maintenance work to many thousands more.”