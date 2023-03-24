CSIRO official explains climate change will mean more events like Menindee’s mass fish deaths

Experts in ecology, fish and hydrology have pinned the reason for the death of more than a million fish in NSW’s far west on poor water quality after extensive flooding. And the consensus is it will happen again in the future.

The mass death of native Bony Herring (bony bream) and other fish in Menindee’s Darling River is the second time in recent years the phenomenon has impacted the region.

This month locals have also reported sightings of dead Murray cod, golden perch, and carp among the stinky, floating mass.

In 2019, it was a devastating drought in NSW that led to a mass fish death event.

According to CSIRO research director — water security Dr Carmel Pollino, the mass fish death phenomenon was also like to happen again because extreme events such as droughts and floods were expected to increase in frequency due to climate change.

“The fish deaths occurred because of low dissolved oxygen (DO) levels. Dissolved oxygen is a measure of the concentration of oxygen available for consumption by organisms within a body of water. It’s critical for their survival,” Pollino explained.

“Low DO, and in turn fish deaths, are caused by a combination of prevailing weather conditions, the available water in the river up to and during the event, as well as water quality conditions.”

Dr Pollino said local fish populations had boomed following recent flooding upstream at Menindee which had created a suitable habitat for spawning and growth of young fish.

As the floods receded this impacted good water quality, critical to maintaining healthy ecosystems, because a high concentration of organic material and sediments stayed in the river.

“Water quality deteriorated, causing lower dissolved oxygen levels and, as water levels receded, fish became more concentrated in the main river channel essentially competing for oxygen,” Pollino said.

“Low dissolved oxygen levels are the most likely cause of fish deaths in both the 2019 and 2023 events, but the mechanisms causing the low DO are believed to be different.

“In 2023, water levels declined rapidly after flooding. Fish, organic material and nutrients became concentrated in a smaller body of water causing a decline in DO.”

Certain fish species such as bony bream and carp tend to flourish during flood periods. However natural mortality of these types of fish is high, which brings their population back to a level that can be sustained by the environment.

“The explosion of young fish adds considerably to the overall oxygen demand,” Pollino said.

Menindee local Graeme McCrabb says the current scale of fish kills in the Darling River is 10-20 times the 2019 event. An absolute carpet of dead fish around him while he speaks with us on ABC News TV 😳 pic.twitter.com/ar38ej1CSX — Sean Tarek Goodwin (@SeanTGoodwin) March 17, 2023

The latest catastrophe, which has locals furious about government response and advocates pushing for a parliamentary inquiry, is distinct from the 2019 mass fish death caused by severe drought and very low river flows.

Pollino noted that extensive blue-green algae bloom conditions four years ago, combined with the passing of a cold front weather system, had caused a “sudden mixing of anoxic (deoxgenated water) bottom waters through the water column”, making DO levels plummet.

She said future efforts to monitor waterways and estuaries were important to predict future events.

“Extreme events, such as droughts and floods, are expected to increase in frequency due to climate change,” Pollino said.

“Predicting exactly where and when these events will occur is difficult, but understanding the impact of river regulation on river flow and hydraulics, and associated water quality and ecological processes can provide a guide to both predicting and managing future events.”

From a management perspective, the CSIRO has suggested a number of things to focus on to better prepare, predict and respond to future mass fish deaths of this kind. Ensuring there was ecologically sensitive weir pool and floodplain management in particular could minimise the ‘lake’ effects of weir pools during low flows.

Pollino said allowing for better fish movement, particularly when water quality deteriorates was one way for the community and government to respond to a similar situation.

“Allowing enough water to maintain connection in river channels (i.e. continuous flowing water) can allow fish to move away from low dissolved oxygen areas. The more free-flowing and connected a river is, the less likely the conditions leading to fish deaths are likely to occur, even under low flows,” Dr Pollino said.

“Weirs and block banks obstruct fish movement. This can be partly mitigated by installing fishways or wholly by removing weirs.

CSIRO experts also recommend installing temperature and oxygen sensors at different depths of the Darling River to feed into a comprehensive water quality monitoring system.

“Integrated monitoring and early warning systems allow ecosystem managers to choose appropriate mitigation actions,” Pollino said.

“Hydrologists working with fish ecologists can then evaluate risks of potential fish deaths.”

