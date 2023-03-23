Minister sends up signal for APS stewards

Katy Gallagher’s revamp of Australian Public Service values is in full swing, with consultation now open for the inclusion of stewardship to the list.

The proposed reform will see stewardship enshrined in the values by amending the Public Service Act 1999.

Existing APS values include a requirement for the nation’s bureaucrats to be impartial, committed to service, accountable, respectful and ethical.

In a statement on Friday, the public service minister said that with millions of people interacting with the APS daily, it was important for government staff and the public to have a say on the reform.

She noted that formalising the value of stewardship recognised an important and enduring responsibility for public servants to serve the Australian community into the future.

“As servants of the public, we are all responsible and accountable for leaving the APS in better shape than we found it and I want public servants to see the role they play alongside Ministers and the government in stewarding the public interest,” Gallagher said.

According to a preamble for the survey on the APS reform website, including stewardship as a fundamental APS value would better serve the government and the parliament.

Quoting former DFAT secretary Peter Varghese from a speech he delivered in 2016, the reform website also underscores the powerful role of values to help determine “what is right or wrong, good or bad, professional or unprofessional”.

“Values matter. They are the basic principles that influence our thinking, our judgement and the way we behave,” Varghese said.

“They shape how we see ourselves and how we are perceived by others.”

Australia’s public servants are also subject to employment principles, and the code of conduct.

Gallagher also said that adding stewardship as the sixth APS value was just one of several suggested changes on the table for the Act. She said the government’s ambitious reform agenda aimed to strengthen the bureaucracy by ensuring it embodied integrity, had the highest ethical standards and was fit for purpose to address future challenges.

Consultations for the stewardship reform close on April 12.

