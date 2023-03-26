BiiG 2023: Qld public servant warns about alarming digital divergence

The public service must keep up with the private sector when it comes to online experiences, according to Mike Kaiser, director-general of the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

Speaking on a panel at BiiG 2023 Innovation for Impact Festival in Queensland, Kaiser said he was noticing an “alarming divergence” between the experience a citizen would have online when accessing a private sector service versus a public sector one.

“[The private sector] can choose which customers they’re going to pursue, and which ones don’t,” Kaiser said.

“For us in government, we have the obligation to treat everyone equitably. Our segmented market is the entire population of Queensland.

“As their experience online of the private sector and government diverge, that becomes a real equity issue for us.”

Kaiser went on to mention the difference between booking a flight with Qantas and booking a camping spot on Mundubbera.

“They’re two vastly different experiences and they can’t be for much longer if we’re going to maintain an equitable society,” he said.

A sense of urgency was emphasised by the public servant, with Kaiser adding time was “not our friend”.

The director-general added he could remember a time in Brisbane when there were dirt roads and people used thunderboxes.

According to Kaiser, industry developments in the United States were already drawing capital, skills, knowledge, and talent.

“We will have missed out completely unless we take an approach to this that’s urgent and that’s innovative and does the things that we can do that can compete with that kind of effort that’s going on all in the States,” he said.

“That’s the innovation of our people, the role of our public sector in society.”

Kaiser added Queensland’s proximity to Asian markets was an advantage the state could use.

“We’re going to have to be quite smart in order to keep doing our craps indoors,” Kaiser commented.

In his concluding remarks, Kaiser said the public servants in attendance at the conference should not lose the enthusiasm they developed over the conference.

“The things that get in your way can’t be an excuse. The task is too urgent, too important,” Kaiser said.

“I’m going to leave you with a Roosevelt quote, which is: do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

