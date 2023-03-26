Australia prepares to roll tanks into Germany

Australian-made tanks are one step closer to rolling into Germany after a deal was struck to start formal negotiations to supply the Bundeswehr with 100 Queensland-built Boxer heavy weapon carrier vehicles.

The small tanks, which would be locally constructed at Rheinmetall’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Brisbane (MILVEHCOE), are intended to replenish German numbers of similar vehicles slated for delivery to Ukraine as it continues to try and fend off the Russian invasion.

Australian minister for defence industry Pat Conroy and his German equivalent, parliamentary state secretary to the federal minister of defence Thomas Hitschler, have now inked a Letter of Cooperation, according to Defence, in a move that starts formalities needed to produce vehicles for export to Germany.

Rheinmetall is, of course, one of Germany’s best-known military exporters, having won the $5.2 billion Land 400 Phase 2 deal to supply the Australian Army with 211 Boxer-based Combat Reconnaissance vehicles that will come out of a purpose-built factory here.

The German combat vehicle maker is also in the mix, alongside Korean firm Hanwha, to make up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and 17 manoeuvre support vehicles in a deal initially slated to be worth $27 billion.

Rheinmetall is aiming its tracked Lynx KF41 tank at that potential deal, known as Land400 Phase 3, facing off against Hanwha Defence Australia’s AS21 Redback, which is based on the K21 infantry fighting vehicle.

If Rheinmetall wins the deal, the Lynxs would come out of the same Ipswich MILVEHCOE factory as the Boxers.

Conroy said the Albanese government was “excited about the prospect of Boxers for the German Army being built in Brisbane, using suppliers across Australia” in what may amount to one of Australia’s largest defence export contracts.

“We are keen to export this world-leading capability to a trusted and respected security partner, and to further strengthen the defence relationship between our countries,” Conroy said.

It also adds a new complexion to the previous reports that the government had told bidders for Land400 Phase3 it intends to cut its final order from 450 IFVs to just 300, which appears to have happened before the Germans floated the idea of their tanks being made in Brisbane.

In the event there are only 300 IFVs needed, this could free up capacity at the MILVEHCOE to build more buggies faster for Germany.

Germany is looking to lean on MILVEHCOE for the production of what are essentially German machines because its own factories are at capacity.

Last week full-scale production began on the locally made Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRVs) at MILVEHCOE in Redbank, Ipswich, with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and deputy premier Steven Miles cutting the ribbon of the operational production line.

In addition to pressure to fill friendly export orders, Euro military manufacturers are being pressed on output following COVID and rapid consumption of munitions and parts for equipment sent to Ukraine.

Last October, the Albanese government committed another 30 Bushmaster-protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, bringing the total number of Bushies sent to 90.

