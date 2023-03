The AUKUS nuclear waste dilemma

The problem of nuclear waste afflicts all states that have nuclear-powered facilities and assets. Under the AUKUS security pact, Australia has offered to host the high-level waste that will inevitably arise from its future nuclear-propelled submarine fleet.

The Australian Defence Department has published a fact sheet on the matter, promising a “sophisticated security and safety architecture” around the nuclear-powered submarine program. This builds “on our 70-year unblemished track record of operating nuclear facilities and conducting nuclear science activities.”

This record is not quite as it seems. For one thing, it does not deal with the sensitive and singular specifics arising from storing high-level waste that would require shielding and cooling. The degree of shielding is dependent on the amount of radioactivity emitted from the waste. Australia’s experience, to date, only extends to the storage of low-level waste and intermediate-level waste arising from nuclear medicine and laboratory items, with the low-level variant being stored at over a hundred temporary sites in the country.