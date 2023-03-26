PC to examine philanthropy sector with view of doubling gains

The federal government has asked the Productivity Commission to investigate how to double Australia’s philanthropy sector by 2030.

A 35-page call for submissions released by the commission last week has outlined the key issues on which the commission wants submissions from stakeholders by May 5.

The deadline for the final commission report on the philanthropic sector – which covers causes that include scientific research, religion, protection of human rights and sport – is May 11, 2024.

Trends in giving to different causes and the methods of giving change over time, the paper said, and changes in technology mean donations are given in ways that were not possible in the past.

“It has been over 20 years since the introduction of private ancillary funds, which are used by people to donate money, property and other benefits to eligible [not for profits],” the paper said.

“Technological change has facilitated new ways of engaging in giving, including through online platforms. Companies with a focus on corporate social responsibility have used philanthropy and related community investment activities as part of their strategic approach to creating value, including for their shareholders and the public.”

The commission’s call for submissions said that the review will examine the opportunities to increase philanthropy by analysing the costs and benefits of charitable giving, considering the perspectives of different donors, and also look at reform options the government may wish to consider.

“The commission will engage widely, including with: the Australian, state and territory governments; the philanthropic, NFP and business sectors; people who have technical and subject matter expertise; and the community more broadly,” the Productivity Commission’s document said.

“It will seek to understand and reflect diverse perspectives on philanthropy, including among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, religious groups, and culturally and linguistically diverse communities across Australia.”

