Transformation of Barton carpark into commonwealth agencies office to start from 2025

The Office of National Intelligence and parts of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be among the government tenants to get first dibs on the new York Park precinct once it becomes available some years from now.

The Department of Finance has awarded a contract to Lendlease to develop a “critical” new national security precinct at York Park that is consistent with the National Capital Plan.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher said the contract to develop York Park (section 5, block 1) had been won by the global construction company after a competitive process. She described the project as a major investment in Canberra.

“This is an important step in a major project for the ACT that will support jobs and provide accommodation for the public service,” the minister said in a statement on Monday.

Last October, Gallagher announced money for the development had been set aside in the Budget, citing a need to “maximise the development potential” of the “prominent” site in Barton. Once constructed, the precinct will house public and private tenants.

According to the government, the development offers a permanent solution to the accommodation and capability requirements of several national security and other commonwealth agencies. Its actual cost will not be disclosed “due to the commercial-in-confidence and national security sensitivities”.

The final build will accommodate up to 5,000 workers and will include hospitality and retail amenities accessible to the public. A list of additional tenants for the precinct will be devised by mid year after detailed planning and functional design work is completed.

The site, with parameters that touch Brisbane Avenue, State Circle, the York Park Oak Plantation and Windsor Walk, was selected by the department in consultation with the National Capital Authority.

The development will also support the build of another multi-level carpark to sit adjacent to the John Gorton Building in Parkes.

The John Gorton Campus carpark will be constructed first, with building expected to commence in mid-2023. By late 2024, the government plans the completed carpark can cater for visitors of the National Gallery of Australia, the National Portrait Gallery and the future Ngurra Cultural Precinct.

