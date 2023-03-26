Revised member disclosure rules proposed for Tasmania’s parliament

Tasmanian parliamentarians will be required to disclose details of trusts from which they benefit under changes to disclosure rules proposed by the state’s Integrity Commission.

Chief commissioner Greg Melick said the proposals would boost transparency and make disclosure less burdensome.

“The Integrity Commission has conducted a review of the system governing parliamentarians’ disclosures and a detailed audit of a sample of the disclosures themselves,” Melick said.

“We have suggested only minor changes to the disclosure framework and found small issues in terms of the disclosures.”

The move to require the disclosure of trusts from which they are a beneficiary is only one of the changes proposed by Melick and his team.

Politicians would be required to update disclosure of their interests within 28 days of a change in circumstances.

“Under the current framework, a member could dramatically change their declarable interests but the public must wait until the end of the financial year to know,” Melick said.

The report containing the recommendations also detailed the findings of an audit of the disclosure of five parliamentarians.

It appeared to the commission that two of the five auditees had failed to disclose certain changes relating to the elected representative’s spouse in error.

One of the members audited failed to include that their spouse held a position as a company director while another had not disclosed a spouse’s employment.

“Disclosure of spousal interests is important because their interests overlap so greatly with that of their spouses who are members of parliament,” the commission report said.

“However, in both instances referred to above, the failure to disclose the information appears to have been an error. In the second case, the interest had been disclosed on previous returns.”

The report also provides voters in Tasmania with details of how research was done into the disclosures of members that were subjected to audit.

‘Member 1, for example, failed to disclose that their spouse held a position as a director of an entity. The commission substantiated this by researching Australian Securities and Investments Commission records.

“When this failure to disclose was raised by the commission, Member 1 said they were unaware that the spouse held the positions of director and secretary of a company as the spouse had not advised them of this when seeking information of the spouse’s financial interests,” the report said.

“The member said the company was a self-managed super fund, and that the bulk of the shares held by the fund were sold in 2010. The remaining shares in the company were transferred to the financial adviser who set up the fund in October 2019.”

What happened in the case of the member, known as ‘Member 5’, that failed to disclose details of a spouse’s employment?

“When the discrepancy was queried by the commission, Member 5 confirmed that the failure to include their spouse’s second employer was ‘an inadvertent mistake’, based upon the incorrect view that the income was non-taxable and therefore did not need to be disclosed,” the report explained.

“The member said they disclosed the income in their 2019-20 return but then elected not to in later returns because they had formed the view that it was not necessary to do so.”

