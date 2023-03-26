ACT Public Health Services still plagued by silos structure, says Stephen-Smith

ACT Public Health Services has been told in a final cultural review that silos within the health system continue to exist and make it difficult for system-wide culture reforms to be implemented.

The report was released in the past week by minister for health Rachel Stephen-Smith, and it makes some criticisms of the culture that continues to fester in the ACT Public Health Services.

Stephen-Smith said that the culture review implementation program had resulted in a lot of work being done by agencies in the ACT’s health system, such as the ACT Health Directorate, Canberra Health Services and Calvary Public Hospital.

“There have been countless staff involved in developing actions and implementing programs within individual teams from our nurses, midwives, doctors, allied health staff to our support services teams and policy officers,” the minister said.

“This is a program that has engaged thousands of our health workforce to make important cultural change in our health services.”

Stephen-Smith said the findings of this latest review highlight progress has been made to improve culture in the health system but there remained room for improvement.

The report says that the two previous reviews showed evidence of improvement in the culture of the health system in the national capital there were still stumbling blocks in getting change to happen.

“This third and final annual review acknowledges the sub-cultures which continue to exist across the ACT public health system, and which make it difficult to progress consistent system-wide culture reforms,” the report says.

“This final annual review has highlighted the importance of the building blocks or the key foundational elements which have been put in place, the piloting and testing of cross agency training and development approaches, the development of consistent data collection and reporting together with an acknowledgement of the need for more effective staff and stakeholder engagement at all levels.”

Stephen-Smith said the ACT government would continue to work with stakeholder groups such as consumers and workplace representatives to monitor progress on cultural reform.

“I thank everyone across the ACT public health system and members of the Cultural Review Oversight Group for their ongoing commitment to improving culture and wellbeing across Canberra’s public health system,” Stephen-Smith said.

