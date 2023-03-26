Minns wants to start negotiations with union soon on public sector wages

With NSW Labor to form government from the election on the weekend, premier-elect Chris Minns said he will start negotiations soon.

Speaking on Nine Radio, Minns said he wants a “sensible resolution” to lifting the public sector wages cap and to start the process.

“We know we’re going into these negotiations with economic principles in mind but there is a [opportunity] to talk about what we can do in New South Wales and have a genuine negotiation, as I said during the campaign,” Minn said.

“Every other state doesn’t have a wages cap in place.”

Unions have already urged the Labor to start the process, with Public Sector Association (PSA) secretary Stewart Little saying the union would be asking for more than the 3.5% proposed by Minns.

“There’s no doubt they have a mountain to climb in terms of addressing the structural issues created over the last 12 years. There are chronic worker shortages and the legacy of a lack of investment and that isn’t going to be fixed overnight,” Little said per Guardian Australia.

“But there is also no question our members will be seeking a fair wage rise. It won’t be anything like current inflation but I expect anything less than the realm of upwards of about 4% would be met with concerted opposition from the trade union movement.”

According to figures released by the NSW Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) before the election, a hypothetical wage increase of 1% would cost $2.6 billion over three years without any productivity savings.

The PBO noted achieving the productivity savings required would require negotiation with the unions, which have been historically “difficult”.

At the federal level, the CPSU has asked for a combined 20% pay rise, which public service minister Katy Gallagher has subsequently rejected.

NSW Labor has also promised to cut back on the state’s senior executive public servants by 15% through “natural attrition”.

As part of the policy, senior executive public servants will face a two-year freeze on their wages. The pay freeze will also apply to politicians.

Further election promises were the abolition of the senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) program. STIC positions were put under the spotlight over the past year during the former deputy premier John Barilaro scandal which began with him being appointed to the STIC America role.

Prior to the election, Creswel Advisory’s Ben Hubbard spoke to The Mandarin on advice for NSW public servants with a new minister.

READ MORE:

NSW Labor vows to cut labour hire spend as government falls behind targets