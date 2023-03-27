Where are we going with APS bargaining?

The Public Sector Workplace Relations Policy 2023 was released this week, with a roadmap for how the man charged with running bargaining conversations plans to get the bureaucracy to be a model boss and employer of choice.

The 20-page policy was made public by the Australian Public Service workplace relations bargaining deputy commissioner Peter Riordan on Tuesday. It sets out the purpose, principles and objectives of APS bargaining and will guide the approach to APS-wide and agency-level bargaining.

In a statement, the APSC said the policy was the culmination of “significant consultation” between APS agencies, unions and APS employees. Its broad aim is to establish some common workplace conditions in government agencies

The Mandarin understands the deputy commissioner is hopeful and determined that a rational approach to bargaining can lead to consensus of some kind by July 31.

“I am optimistic that we will get APS-wide bargaining outcomes by the end of July. We understand that APS employees are eager to see outcomes quickly, particularly a headline pay increase,” Riordan said.

The document has two parts – one for government agency and department employees subject to the Public Service Act 1999, and the other for non-APS employees of commonwealth workplaces (including government business enterprises).

The aim of the policy is to facilitate the best deliver of essential services to the community; reduce APS-wide pay fragmentation and inconsistent conditions over time; deliver pay rises to government employees according to productivity growth and fair negotiation with stakeholders; effective implementation of service-wide bargaining; and allows agencies to continue negotiating for agency-level conditions where necessary.

“This policy sets out the government’s intent and expectations for APS-wide bargaining. It is designed for Workplace Relations Teams, Human Resources Teams and Bargaining Teams in agencies to facilitate the process of APS-wide bargaining and agency-level bargaining,” Riordan said.

“The policy is also available on the commission’s website for any APS employee interested in the process.”

Time is marching on and some concessions will be necessary

While negotiations continue, interim arrangements will operate until August of this year.

On 31 August 2023 all APS employees will receive a pay increase of at least 3% – this was the government’s starting point for the wider pay negotiation efforts Riordan is responsible for overseeing.

Should parties to the negotiations – including the APSC taskforce led by Riordan, union representatives, and APS Employee Bargaining Representatives (EBRs) – fail to reach an agreement come 31 August, bargaining will continue.

But Riordan beleives that he will make some traction on finding common ground in the work to remediate what is the legacy of 25-years of each agency independently bargaining with staff in an independent fashion. Machinery of government changes over the decades have also contributed to the disparity among government employers when it comes to pay and conditions.

If all of the suggested 49 common conditions put forward by the taskforce cannot be settled before the interim agreement lapses, there is a way to agree on some, while parking other issues aside to be resolved at a later date.

The taskforce was committed to delivering a fair, equal and sustainable outcome, the deputy commissioner said. He also reassured public servants that the model or methodology to achieve consistency would be a valid one.

“I am confident that we will be able to reach agreement on a range of common conditions by 31 July 2023.

“The question is how far we get, noting the government recognises that it is unlikely we will reach optimal commonality in a single round of bargaining,” Riordan said.

Sector specific pay is likely to enter the equation when it comes to negotiating wages increase (for example, whether researchers in government are being paid the same as those working for universities or the private sector), as too are broad considerations about salary scales in the larger state public services in NSW and Victoria.

While this effort to improve consistency among all collective industrial instruments, on the direction of public service minister Katy Gallagher, is ambitious, Riodan claims it is not the most impossible bargaining scenario he has confronted.

There is clarity in the aim and approach in this case, and the support he has received from the commission shows the government is serious about finding a way to reach outcomes.

“We’ve seen significant engagement from APS employees to date. People are really interested and engaged in APS-wide bargaining,” Riordan said.

Riordan is also buoyed by employee engagement in the negotiation process so far, which he says has been strong.

A recent survey conducted by the taskforce received responses from more than 49,000 people or almost 30% of the APS workforce. Respondents identified pay, flexible work and leave entitlements among their top priorities.

The recently released public sector workplace relations policy document includes a table of all the APS1 minimum salaries up to EL2 maximum salaries for each respective agency and department. Confoundingly, agencies with some of the lowest starting salaries do not have consistently low higher salary ranges.

For example, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has the lowest APS1 wage at $43,888 and its top tier EL1 is $146,035.

Meanwhile, Treasury, whose lower band APS1s take home $51,003, lags behind the starting salaries for equivalent employees at another 11 agencies and departments. But Treasury also records the highest band for EL1 wages at $172,429.

The negotiations will not be able to advance on the pay front however until the May federal budget is handed down – and the challenging fiscal conditions loom large as a government priority likely to impact how much the commonwealth has to offer unions pushing for more.

Workers in some departments will have to suffer the pain of a smaller wage increase as the government brings salaries in line with one another over time but Riordan stresses there are no losers in the deal. The process is meant to create a more equitable system that speaks to the one-APS mindset and streamlines the bureaucracy to promote better mobility for staff wanting to move across into other areas working for the government.

Who’s looking out for the SES?

For the Senior Executive Service (SES) and equivalent employees, agency heads will be responsible for ensuring terms and conditions are consistent with the APS policy.

This also includes making sure that pay increases are consistent with the government’s pay offer to non-SES workers.

“Any general pay increase for SES and equivalent employees must not exceed what is provided for non-SES employees,” the policy reads.

“Other remuneration principles for SES and equivalent employees are to be consistent with the parameters in the Statement.

“Workplace arrangements for SES and equivalent employees are not to include provisions which provide a redundancy benefit or similar type of payment to persons whose employment is terminated involuntarily under s.29 of the PS Act.”

The APS commissioner is not responsible for the individual workplace arrangements of these staff but agencies must provide the commissioner with information about the remuneration details of SES classification on request.

SES workplace arrangements do not include retention period arrangements for excess employees.