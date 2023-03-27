Labor says Parliament ‘one step closer’ to climate change laws

The federal government hopes it is one step closer to achieving net zero for Australia by 2050, brokering a deal with the Greens over the safeguard mechanism.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said the impact of the landmark reforms would be equivalent to taking two-thirds of the nation’s cars off the road by 2030.

“These reforms are crucial to our climate and our economy — supporting Australian industry and ensuring they will continue to be competitive in a decarbonising world,” Bowen said.

“These reforms are the culmination of months of extensive feedback from businesses, industry associations, climate and community groups, academics and private individuals.”

The government said a strengthened design of the safeguard mechanism — which is a legacy policy of the former Coalition government — bolsters the scheme for the economy and the climate. In line with its improvement to the integrity of the scheme, the government said it would continue implementing the Chubb Review to ensure integrity in the carbon market.

The government hopes that with industry and public consultation and constructive discussions, as well as the cross-party negotiations to reform the safeguard mechanism, industry has the flexibility and support needed to remain competitive.

Bowen said he believed the scheme would also improve across accountability, transparency and integrity measures.

“We will continue to work with people of good faith across the Parliament to secure passage,” the minister said.

Details of the new safeguard rules will be finalised in April, with plans for the scheme to be in operation from July 1.

The Australia Institute, which has squarely criticised the lame intent of the safeguard mechanism for weeks now, said while the new deal between the Greens and the government was an improvement on the original legislation, in policy terms it remained insufficient.

Australia Institute executive director Richard Denniss said while he accepted political negotiations were part of a healthy democracy, in this case, there was no negotiating “with the atmosphere”.

“While this deal will mean less pollution and less major fossil fuel projects, the world’s scientists have made it clear that the climate crisis requires an end to fossil fuel expansion and subsidies,” Denniss said.

“The work to bring integrity to Australia’s climate policy remains urgent for this Parliament and the next.”

According to the United Nations and the International Energy Agency, governments around the world must stop green-lighting additional fossil fuel projects to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Of the carbon emissions the federal government’s safeguard mechanism claims it will cut, 24 times that — 4.8b tonnes of pollution — is estimated to be produced by 116 fossil fuel projects that are in the works until 2030 … seven years away.

UNSW Professor Thomas Wiedmann described the deal as a “Pyrrhic victory”. He said while the negotiation between Labor and the Greens was reassuring because it meant the total emissions from big polluters in Australia would not rise, the measures could not guarantee emissions would be reduced fast enough to keep global warming close to 1.5°C.

“This is because a) offsets (which are inefficient) will still be allowed and b) the cap only includes domestic (Scope 1 & 2) emissions but not those from burning exported fossil fuels overseas (Scope 3). These could potentially still go up,” Wiedmann said.

Calling for more effective action, Murdoch University’s Martin Brueckner, an associate professor and Pro Vice Chancellor of Sustainability, said emissions would need to be cut by at least 70% by 2030 to realistically limit global warming to 2°C this century.

“Any new coal and gas projects would serve to undermine this ambition,” he said, cautiously describing the deal as a step in the right direction.

Denniss gave several reasons why a safeguard mechanism would not do enough to drive down Australia’s carbon emissions and make a discernible difference to climate change outcomes.

Under the original scheme, for example, new coal oil and gas projects were to be built in Australia (albeit fewer than initially proposed). He also pointed to the fact that the emissions cap proposed by the legislation will require real cuts instead of net emissions cuts.

“While Australia can still open up new gas and coal, remains the third largest exporter of fossil fuels and spends $11.6 billion on subsidies, this package is not enough,” Denniss said.

“The new hard cap on pollution will force hard choices about whether to use Australia’s new emissions budget on new coal and gas projects, or for refining critical minerals like lithium as the world moves towards a clean economy,” he said.

However, advocates have welcomed the deal’s new requirements to ensure the Beetaloo gas project and any future gas projects in Australia be 100% carbon offset from day 1, as well as the introduction of improved integrity measures around carbon offsets.

Greens spokesperson for resources, Senator Dorinda Cox, said the amendments to the legislation now put the viability of Beetaloo and Barossa gas projects into question. She suggested they had been derailed and thanked traditional owners who had resisted the impact of these projects on country.

“This is a big day for the Greens movement, but an even bigger day for the traditional owners and mob whose lands and waters are under threat from the climate bombs that are Barossa and Beetaloo projects,” Cox said.

“To the eight Tiwi clan groups led by the Munupi clan, and the more than 60 native title holders that formed the Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, this is a moment you can share in.”

Cox said the flight was not over to hold the government to account for projects of this kind which were approved with little if any consultation with First Nations communities.

“Free, informed prior consent was never given before the government allowed your sacred sites, land and sea country to be destroyed by fossil fuel companies,” Cox said.

“It’s the determination and perseverance of First Nations people, and with Greens in balance of power, we can hold this Labor government accountable to engaging and working with mob and taking real action on climate change.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt said his party was prepared to support the package in light of significant changes. Specifically, he said they were able to negotiate an arrangement that would prevent corporations from “buying their way out” of polluting with carbon offsets.

The safeguard mechanism will now include a pollution trigger that makes the minister responsible for testing the hard cap and net carbon budgets of any new or expanded coal or gas project.

“For the first time in history, [this] means new projects must be assessed for their impact on climate pollution and they can be stopped,” Bandt said.

“Labor now has the power to stop coal and gas projects that would breach the pollution cap.

“Every new coal and gas project that gets approved from here on in is Labor’s direct responsibility,” he added, vowing to push back on fossil fuel subsidies in the Budget and strengthen environmental laws due to come before Parliament next year.

