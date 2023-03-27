AGD’s review of secrecy provisions offers hope to whistleblowers

Supporters of whistleblower rights have welcomed a move by the Attorney-General’s Department to seek community feedback on the nation’s secrecy provisions.

Transparency International Australia CEO Clancy Moore said he hopes the review will lead to greater protection for whistleblowers.

“Over the last two decades, the federal government used increasing secrecy laws to authorise prosecutions for brave public sector employees for blowing the whistle on corruption, fraud or wrongdoing,” Moore told The Mandarin.

“This has had significant financial, mental and reputational harm on these brave whistleblowers and sent a chilling effect on other whistleblowers.

“What’s more, Australia’s secrecy laws have been utilised to raid the homes of journalists and silence the media.”

When announcing the review in December, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) had recommended a review of all secrecy provisions to the former government.

“Secrecy offences play an important role in circumstances where the unauthorised disclosure of Commonwealth information may cause harm to essential public interests, such as national security and the safety of the public,” Dreyfus said at the time.

“However, multiple reviews have raised concerns about the number, inconsistency, appropriateness and complexity of commonwealth secrecy offences.”

There are, as of January 2023, 870 secrecy provisions at the commonwealth level according to the AGD’s consultation paper.

They are made up of:

11 general secrecy offences within the criminal code

542 specific secrecy offences in 178 commonwealth laws

296 non-disclosure duties in commonwealth laws with criminal liability attached to them

21 override provisions in 18 commonwealth laws that exclude secrecy provisions in other Commonwealth laws

The consultation paper also broke the number of secrecy provisions down by each portfolio, as seen below.

Questions within the consultation paper are categorised into two parts: one on the overview of secrecy provisions and one on public interest journalism.

For the former, questions include which principles should govern general secrecy offences and whether other defences should be available.

With regards to public interest journalism, questions include which principles should govern the public interest journalism defence and whether it should still be required to have consent from the attorney-general to prosecute journalists.

Submissions to the department are due by May 5, which will inform the final report which is due by June 30.

