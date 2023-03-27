Digital efficiencies earmarked to offset public service pay hikes

The Australian Public Service Commission and Department of Finance are betting on a sector-wide uplift in efficiency and a decrease in costs stemming from a combination of flexible work, standardised pay scales and back office system savings as the trade-off for public service pay rises.

In what looks to be a once-in-a-generation opportunity, both the government and unions are looking at how to embed flexible working — read ‘work from home’ and or ‘work from anywhere’ — into the next industrial instrument as a way of pleasing public servants and saving cash.

The bold changes are revealed in the Australian Government Public Sector Workplace Relations Policy 2023, which maps out the APSC’s and Department of Finance’s vision for what a modern public service workplace should look like.

New model service

The main thrust is to restore the APS as a model employer, but to do that pay hikes and levelling of lumpy pay bands between agencies need to occur to enable greater mobility between agencies, the government argues.

But rather than looking for headcount reduction offsets and productivity gains, the Albanese government is looking to seize and bottle a raft of radical changes that occurred under COVID, when the APS was literally forced to change and adapt overnight to respond rapidly to the pandemic.

The biggest savings are likely to come from a combination of proportionally reduced office leasing costs (and related fit-out expenses), a reduction in the need for work-related air travel and accommodation and making it easier for the APS to hire telecommuters outside of Canberra.

The ability to cast a much wider net is a huge opportunity beyond the bargaining process for both the government and the APS, and we’ll come back to it.

At the same time as changed work models are enshrined, a proposed level-up of pay rates by lifting-up laggards threatens to demolish decades-old pay and classification silos that have made creating interoperable and compatible payroll and corporate services platforms nigh-on impossible without huge customisation expenses.

It’s a vision that just a few years ago would have laughed out as implausibly naïve for what it sought to change in technical delivery and workplace culture — yet here we are today.

Making the bubble bigger

While the precise details of what’s on the table in terms of conditions and flexible working arrangements are yet to come, what is clear is that agency chiefs are champing at the bit to potentially open-up APS jobs once strictly designated as Canberran to people working in other cities and regional areas.

Tax, Services Australia, Defence and quite a few regulators pioneered this some years ago — often when they couldn’t attract sufficient staff to Canberra — but these were usually office-based jobs.

At the same time, there were infamously punitive experiments from some policymakers, like Barnaby Joyce, who made a point of trying to distribute APS jobs to regional areas with mixed or underwhelming results.

What’s happening now is that the APSC, public servants and the CPSU all appear to have agreed to embrace flexible working as a collective win, a mutually advantageous situation possibly unthinkable a few years ago.

One of the major handbrakes on APS recruitment, indeed arguably bigger than pay, is workplace location that could now be opened up. For existing public servants this could mean better work-life balance, especially as the Barr government tries to wean Canberrans off cars.

But the approach also opens up APS jobs to candidates who’d otherwise be unable or unwilling to move, creating a richer and more competitive candidate pool.

That competition from candidates who want permanent APS jobs is vital because it could help fill a demand mismatch where more expensive contractors (which Katy Gallagher has vowed to cull) are used because of limited labour supply.

Single source payroll?

One of the biggest shared services efficiency drives in government has been GovERP, a push to standardise payroll and corporate services functions like HR onto a single base platform.

The project, run out of Finance, is no cakewalk either, with agency systems previously developed largely in isolation leading to heavy levels of prior customisation that lock in incumbent vendors.

The disparate business rules of these systems, as codified by differing pay scales and role classifications across agencies, have made platform efficiencies far more difficult to achieve than if they were consistent.

The great levelling-up in bargaining aims to reintroduce consistency on these ERP platforms by essentially rewriting the business rules and rates.

“Bargained outcomes will support the development of the Government Enterprise Resource Planning (GovERP) platform, including by looking to increase commonality in conditions to more effectively enable agencies to adopt common ICT and payroll systems. This will assist in obtaining economies of scale,” the APSC’s workplace policy states.

“Bargained outcomes are to facilitate commonalities which reduce the administrative burden of recruitment activities and machinery of government changes.

“Bargained outcomes are to result in productivity gains at the service-wide level.”

The commission isn’t talking numbers, but clearly, the great levelling is appealing enough at a systemic simplification level to explicitly codify in the workplace policy.

That could mean serious labour costs and software savings over future years, as the onboarding process is simplified and automated.

Mobility matters

Perhaps the biggest shift in sentiment in the policy is the recognition that the commonwealth is now facing major challenges in attracting talent.

“A core challenge is that while the public sector has historically been a leader in offering flexible working conditions, in a post-COVID environment, its positioning in this area is under increased competition from large private sector employers. Such pressure is anticipated to increase over time,” the workplace policy says frankly.

“Over time, bargained outcomes will allow employee candidates to assess different agencies on the suitability of available roles or the type of work performed, rather than different pay and conditions acting as a disincentive to mobility.”

Put more bluntly, levelling pay will put an end to richer agencies gaming poorer ones, and cherrypicking talent by exploiting lumpiness. At least, that’s the theory.

But the biggy is staff being able to work across agencies, either as permanents, secondees or on project-based roles to widen their skillset. In theory, an APS 6 at Centrelink could be sent to Finance or Treasury for the same money.

Levelling, it is hoped, will also make machinery of government changes easier and less unwieldy, as paygrades remain consistent.

“Bargained outcomes are to remove barriers to entry by being future-ready and fit for purpose, to enable the attraction of remote and flexible talent,” the policy says.

