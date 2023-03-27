Winter cometh: Ukrainian snow school for 5 RAR

The temperature may be gradually dropping in Canberra, but for members of the 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, fighting and training in the snow has just become a new reality as they impart skills to the second rotation of recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Australia’s commitment to combat training Ukrainian soldiers has just taken on a new dimension of learning as students impart lessons in sub-zero survival to their trainers amid otherwise novel conditions.

The Australian Defence Force isn’t naming names, but it’s clear there’s a skills transfer underway that transcends a snowboarding trip to Perisher or Thredbo.

“With all of us being from Darwin, this isn’t exactly the climate we’re accustomed to soldiering in — and the environmental shift has meant performing demonstrations and giving lessons has proven challenging,” an ADF member said.

“The recruits and AFU instructors, who are accustomed to snowy conditions, and many of whom have seen combat, have been teaching us the best way to survive and to conceal our movement in snow,” he said.

The arrival of the big chill on the UK combat campus will not be lost on either teacher or student given the strategic bearing of the cold weather on successive failed military campaigns against Russia when even an emaciated state used climate to vanquish opponents.

Napoleon and Hitler were two notable loss-takers.

For British Royalists, the Trooping the Colour is the equivalent of a sacred military feast. Russians have a similar feast — the burning of the invaders’ colours (flags) after they concede defeat. Usually at the hands of the bleak Eastern winter.

Russian winters have defeated serial invaders over centuries; the same cannot be said of Russian conquests. Such is history, and the learning curve of the ADF.

“We’ve been using the lessons learned from the previous rotation, as well as the recent real-life experience of the Ukrainian section commanders, to further refine and improve the training.”

Dry socks? Fat chance. Carbs never looked so good.

