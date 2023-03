Lo on professional silver linings: A talent pool of opportunity awaits in the public service

Kathrina Lo has urged women vying for public sector leadership roles not to be deterred if they are unsuccessful and placed in a talent pool — something better might be waiting.

Addressing the Women of Colour Leadership and Allyship Summit this month, the NSW public service commissioner urged candidates who had been passed over for a role they felt more than qualified for not to lose heart.

“Don’t let that discourage you — see it as a challenge. I got my deputy secretary role because I was talent-pooled, so it does happen,” Lo told an audience in Canberra.