Putting together IPCC report a unique process, says DCCEEW official

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report must go through a “unique process” involving collaboration between climate scientists and various governments.

Speaking on a panel about key findings from the report at ANU, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) official Mel Ford detailed her experience as part of the Australian delegation for the most recent report.

The Synthesis Report consists of two parts: a summary for policymakers and a longer report.

With regards to the former, Ford explained each line in the summary for policymakers of the report is approved by governments line by line.

“The office [plays] a really important role in ensuring that any of the changes that are requested or suggested by governments actually reflect the underlying evidence that’s collected over the assessment cycle,” Ford said.

The senior public servant went on to describe being in the room during the “incredibly robust process”, with the goal of producing a summary for policymakers that has been technically reviewed and relevant to policymakers.

“We provide the draft [IPCC reports] to governments and elicit comments and we provide that feedback to authors,” Ford commented.

“A lot of the times, it’s really about increasing clarity of the communication message and also to enable governments to better understand what the authors mean in the reports.”

Ford described it as a “unique process” to be involved in.

“I’ve never seen anything else similar to it in terms of the authors having the opportunity to defend and explain the science to governments from all over the world,” the senior public servant said.

“What you get at the end of the day is a report that’s approved by governments, which means that they essentially have to buy into what the report says.”

Ford added it was an “incredibly important starting point for conversations” when it comes to climate change, to have a document with consensus across governments.

“I don’t think that you can understate the importance of the IPCC and I think that the seventh assessment report cycle does provide that opportunity to have a think about what we want the IPCC to be in the future as well.”

For the Australian government, the report is going to be used to inform climate change policy, as well as inform Australia’s approach to the Paris Agreement.

Another panellist who is a lead author of the report, University of Melbourne’s climate science professor Malte Meinhausen, said he would love it if future IPCC reports did not “copy and paste”.

“I would like to see a rule implemented that we are not allowed to do any copy-paste from previously approved language because that is always the fallback position,” Meinhausen said.

“And for a scientist, it rips your heart out. You’re always telling your students not to plagiarise and then here we are, doing copy-paste.”

Another lead author, ANU’s head of energy professor Frank Jotzo, added the Synthesis Report is more like a “best of album” where you don’t include new songs.

“We saw a reverting back to previously approved text basically simply because on the contentious issues, in the end, that’s the only thing that you can get through government approval,” Jotzo said.

Jotzo commented the “difficult conversations” had already been covered in underlying assessment reports.

“Governments find it very difficult to accept different language and different formulations on the things that are dear to their hearts,” the ANU academic said.

