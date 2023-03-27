Home Affairs technology inadequate to process visa applications

Home Affairs has told the Australian National Audit Office the technology it relies on to process visa applications is not up to scratch.

An ANAO report into Home Affairs’ administration of the family migration program found the design and delivery of the program are “largely effective”, and that policy advice to the government to help design the program is “largely effective”.

However, the auditors pointed to problems in getting cases for family migration off the department’s to-do list.

“There are shortcomings in implementation which impact on the department’s effectiveness and efficiency in delivering visa services,” the report said.

“Aspects of policy and governance require further development and documenting to ensure performance in visa processing operations is appropriately monitored and evaluated.”

The ANAO recommends Home Affairs create systems and processes that help it identify older cases in the system.

“The department does not have a clear policy for determining at which point a case may be considered excessively delayed,” the ANAO reported. “In addition, Home Affairs requires a central process for detecting, reporting and remediating these cases.

“This would ensure the entire caseload is visible to program managers; appropriate assurance is provided over the management of outlier and/or aged cases; and accountability for outcomes is preserved.”

Home Affairs replied it does not have the technology to address ANAO’s recommendations.

“The Department notes that a number of the ANAO’s recommendations are dependent on information communications technology (ICT)/systems functionality not currently available,” Home Affairs said.

“Implementation requires investment in improvements to ICT capability to have a marked impact on the efficient and effective delivery of all visa programs.

“Some recommendations focus on parts of the overall visa assessment process where substantial process or efficiency improvements may be difficult to achieve, especially given the limitations of existing visa processing systems.

“The department continues to explore options to improve visa processing and associated reporting within the constraints of existing ICT systems, while capitalising on opportunities to improve these systems when they arise.”

