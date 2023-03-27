APS chiefs deal themselves into wider pay rise

Canberra’s bureaucratic elite will share in the collective spoils of a wider pay bump for the Australian Public Service thrashed out through the current round of bargaining, despite having their considerably higher remuneration set separately by the Remuneration Tribunal.

Documents released by the Australian Public Service Commission on Tuesday reveal pay for members of the Senior Executive Service will also rise with the bargaining tide.

It’s a nice bonus for public service bosses, who are themselves negotiating individual pay deals with employees and union representatives from the Community and Public Sector Union as the handbrake comes off the defeated Coalition’s hard-line pressure to constrain the growth of the public sector wage book and its perpetually expanding superannuation liability.

Remuneration for SES members ranges from $226,000 for an entry-level Band 1 up to $1.6 million. Perks often include a privately plated car and designated parking spot and business class air travel, domestic and international.

The reason SES are getting a pay rise along with rank-and-file commonwealth officers is pretty simple: the APS Public Sector Workplace Relations Policy 2023 released today explicitly ropes them in, despite SES being hired under specific individual contracts that cover aspects like no-reason termination and machinery of government changes.

“The APS Policy applies to SES and equivalent employees,” the policy unambiguously states.

“SES and equivalent employees, as the key senior leaders in the public service, are not generally covered by enterprise agreements or other collective industrial instruments.

“Generally, SES and equivalent employees are employed on individual arrangements such as common law arrangements or on individual determinations under s24(1) of the PS Act.”

That means that while many elements of the enterprise agreement don’t apply to bosses (think overtime, penalty rates etc), the general service-wide pay bump does – at least at a percentage level.

The CPSU has bowled up a bid for a 20% pay rise over three years (9% + 6% + 4%) – a claim the government has batted away as ambit but indicated it comes halfway to meeting.

For an SES on a base of $500,000 a year, that comes out at $100,000 for a 20% increase or $50,000 for 10%.

For several senior public servants now on more than $900,000 a year — such as Defence chief Greg Moriarty, Home Affairs chief Mike Pezzullo and former Foreign Affairs chief Kathryn Campbell, a 10% bump would propel them into the millionaires club.

But there are limits. Specifically, SES pay bumps given under the current bargaining framework can’t exceed what the rank-and-file receives.

“Any general pay increase for SES and equivalent employees must not exceed what is provided for non-SES employees,” the APS workplace relations policy states. “Other remuneration principles for SES and equivalent employees are to be consistent with the parameters in the statement.”

The APSC is hoping to reach an agreement on pay rises with the CPSU by the end of August 2023, when the current enterprise agreement lapses.

