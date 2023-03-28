Corrupt public servant accessed Home Affairs system more than 1,000 times

A Home Affairs employee has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct after accessing a government system to view records of at least 20 people or organisations more than 1,000 times.

The Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) found ‘Employee X’ accessed about 147,000 records in the Integrated Client Services Environment (ICSE) system, which Home Affairs uses to process visa applications.

ACLEI commissioner Jaala Hinchcliffe found the former Home Affairs employee engaged in corrupt conduct by using ICSE to obtain information about members of their religious community and personal associates without a lawful purpose.

However, the ACLEI could not find evidence that Employee X assisted with visa applications or provided sensitive information to other community members.

“To perform their duties, law enforcement officials are afforded privileged access to sensitive information,” Hinchcliffe wrote in the investigation report on Operation Cane.

“It is critical that agencies and officials protect this information, to uphold public trust and safety and ensure operational effectiveness.”

Complaints were made to the department that “other members of [that particular religious community] imply that they knew someone in Home Affairs that could get them information”, resulting in an investigation into another individual, ‘Person Z’. The person was claimed to help people with visas was allegedly Employee X.

Following the announcement of the police investigation into Person Z, Employee X began accessing records in the ICSE system.

The records related to religious organisations, defendants and witnesses in Person Z’s criminal trial, possible members of the religious community and apparent relatives or sponsors.

Employee X had access to basic biographical information, the nature of visa applications and case notes on administrative milestones.

The investigation also found Employee Y, who is Employee X’s relative and a former Home Affairs employee, accessed the ICSE records of four people. No corruption finding was made.

Employees X and Y pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to restricted data. Employee X entered into a recognisance totalling $500, with good behaviour for 12 months. Employee Y was also convicted, entering into a recognisance of good behaviour for 12 months.

READ MORE:

Home Affairs technology inadequate to process visa applications