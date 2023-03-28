Private investment in renewable energy to ‘accelerate’ WA’s decarbonisation targets

The WA government has hailed the 50% acquisition of the state-owned renewable energy company by Horizon Power as an endorsement of green energy projects.

The joint venture partnership between Horizon Power and the West Australian Alternative Energy (WAAE) will bring together system expertise for renewable energy.

WAAE employs more than 20 full-time staff and is located in Cockburn Central. The company was kick-started in Busselton in 2012 as a specialist provider of high-quality, commercial-scale solar energy systems and has been delivering a range of solar projects for commercial businesses across Perth and remote and regional WA ever since.

Last March, the state-owned Clean Energy Council-accredited business successfully completed a hybrid solar project for Horizon Power to help the Kimberley community transition to renewable energy.

Minister for mines, petroleum and energy Bill Johnston welcomed the news of Horizon Power’s investment in WAAE. He said the venture would help the state government meet its 2030 carbon emissions target of achieving an 80% emissions reduction in seven years.

“The new partnership is a positive step forward on our decarbonisation journey, supporting the state government and Horizon Power’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the minister said in a statement.

Horizon Power services 34 microgrids and 117 remote communities, with a number of solar and low emissions projects.

WA’s renewable energy sector has recently experienced supply chain issues, which have impacted the delivery of equipment and projects. According to the minister, the local workforce cannot keep up with “unprecedented demand” for renewable energy installations.

“The partnership will help tackle the supply chain issues and workforce constraints being felt across the country,” Johnston added.

