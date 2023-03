Joe Hockey has no right to call himself ‘ambassador’

Australia’s former ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, has no right to keep the title of ambassador.

Despite this, he continues to be called the Honorable Ambassador Joe Hockey (Ret.) on the website of Bondi Partners, the US-Australia defence-focused business venture he founded immediately after departing the ambassador’s position in 2020.

While it is common practice for American ambassadors — like US presidents — to retain the title after leaving the position, it is not the case for Australian ambassadors. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade made the position clear in response to a question from Crikey last week.