Australians’ sentiment poll suggests gender inequality and discrimination will become entrenched without intervention

Only 47% of people across the country think violence against women is a problem in their suburb or town, according to the latest research from Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS).

This is despite the fact 91% of people said they recognised violence against women as a nationwide problem.

The government says survey findings from the periodic 2021 National Community Attitudes (NCAS) towards Violence against Women data makes the case for prioritising the issue on the national policy agenda.

According to social services minister Amanda Rishworth, progress towards a violence-free future will only be possible with better insights about attitudes and beliefs about family, domestic and sexual violence in the community.

“A key piece in ending violence against women and children is addressing the attitudes that can support it,” Rishworth said.

“This includes attitudes that deny gender equality, that seek to limit women’s autonomy in relationships and that objectify women and disregard consent.”

The minister added that ensuring everybody in the community was advancing in the same direction was critical for lasting change to be achieved. Delivering a shared vision for the 10-year National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children was one way to do this, she said.

“Ending violence against women and children is everybody’s responsibility and everybody’s business,” Rishworth said.

This Labor government’s first federal budget invested more than $7 billion to lift gender equality issues.

The minister for women and finance Katy Gallagher said the ANROWS data supported findings of the government’s recently released ‘status of women’ report card that showed progress in some aspects of women’s lives had stalled.

That report card, published earlier this month, indicated 30% of Australian men do not believe gender inequality exists — which is a figure higher than the global average (21% of men) who have this false sentiment.

“While we are making some gains on gender equality, we are not there yet,” Gallagher said.

“These findings highlight the necessity of continued investment in education programs like our consent campaign ($32.2m), our Respectful Relationships Education Program ($83.5m) and Stop it at the Start ($55.3m), which all aim to prevent violence before it begins and support young people to develop safe and healthy relationships,” she said.

The Albanese Labor Govt wants to make International Women’s Day about more than just celebrating women’s successes. Today we’re releasing Australia's 1st annual Status of Women Report Card to shine a light on where progress on gender equality has stalled & more focus is needed. pic.twitter.com/CJqDlIBeFv — Katy Gallagher (@SenKatyG) March 7, 2023

The NCAS data was based on telephone interviews with over 17,500 Australians 16 years of age and over. The first survey took place in 1987 and it is the world’s longest-running survey of community attitudes towards violence against women.

Fostering a greater understanding of awareness that sexual violence was a community-wide issue was something Justine Elliot stressed needed improvement. The minister for the prevention of family violence said all Australians should receive age-appropriate education about consent and respectful and healthy relationships.

“To address this, the National Plan commits to working with states and territories to promote nationally consistent definitions as well as ensuring the availability of education and training resources across the community,” Elliot said.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au

