Science and industry portfolio must make the case for why it’s not wasting taxpayer money

In the magical realm of policymaking, having a report that has done the rounds of extensive stakeholder consultation and had several expert perspectives baked into its recommendations that is quietly shelved and left to collect a respectful amount of dust is not unprecedented.

But if the object of the report is innovation — specifically how to better measure and support national innovation gains — it is hard to conceive why, in the absence of a formal explanation, this wisdom is not being captured in the Labor government’s ambitious federal agenda for its R&D and commercialisation focus.

The latest parliamentary sitting period in Canberra has been busting at the seams with major announcements in Ed Husic’s portfolio.