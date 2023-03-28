Ombud calls for world-first powers to deal with digital platform complaints

Treasury has received a proposal from the Telecommunications Industry Ombud (TIO) for that office to take on the role of hearing complaints about digital platforms, with details about a regulatory framework and funding to support the establishment of the function pending.

The ombud issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that her office has supported the concept since 2019 and will be waiting for the Treasury and ACCC’s advice on next steps.

TIO Cynthia Gebert said the rapid development of technology, regulation, and consumer expectations in recent years had ramped up the need for a digital platform regulator. Members of the community were already calling her office with the belief that it already had jurisdiction over complaints of this kind.

“This convergence of telecommunications and digital platforms means people now make calls and send texts through phone apps like WhatsApp and Messenger, they do business through social media platforms like Instagram, and advertise on Google,” Gebert said.

“My office is already hearing about problems with digital platform services from people and small businesses who assume we are the right body to respond to these complaints.”

As it currently stands, the ombud said no independent umpire operating in this space meant there was a “significant gap” in the consumer protection regulatory framework. This meant there was no avenue for consumers and small businesses to have their problems with digital platforms resolved unless they took on complaints with companies directly.

According to the ACCC, a digital platform can include social media or online communication apps, and internet search engines. It is defined as a website or app that is used by multiple groups of people at once, and where the platform and its users get value out of the contribution and presence of other users.

Geber said the TIO’s proposal ensured service levels to existing telcos and telco consumer complainants would not be impacted. There would be no subsidisation of costs incurred by the work being undertaken for the establishment and operations of a DPO, she added.

Digital platforms are not currently members of the regulatory scheme the TIO oversees. However, Geber’s office regularly receives complaints from the public about accessing an account, scams and fraudulent behaviour, and businesses disputing online reviews and comments.

“The TIO is ready to expand its remit to take complaints about digital platforms, either through a pilot or as a permanent part of our jurisdiction,” Geber said.

“We have the expertise to help consumers and the digital platforms find resolution with complaints and highlight systemic improvements that can create meaningful change.”

The TIO made the submission as part of a consultation arising from the ACCC’s inquiry into digital platforms.

