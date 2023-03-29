CPSU warmly welcomes industrial thaw, stays cool on cash

The Community and Public Sector Union has conspicuously welcomed the thawing of previously frozen relations with the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) as a good start to negotiations, but is keeping its powder conspicuously dry in relation to timelines.

At a briefing on Tuesday, the APSC revealed it wants to have a deal over the line by the expiry of the current APS enterprise agreement at the end of August 2023, but conceded any actual pay offer will only effectively be revealed in the May Budget, when agency funding costs are revealed.

That leaves only around 12-14 weeks of bargaining to come up with an outcome – a highly optimistic target by the government given the raft of various industrial curiosities foisted onto agencies by the previous government that conspicuously revelled in cracking the whip over the APS.

The former Department of Human Services, now Services Australia, is a key industrial battleground because the agency was used as an industrial testing ground to mete out an overtly command-and-control style management model that has since been put under the microscope at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

Services Australia is also one of the most heavily industrialised agencies. The royal commission heard in evidence that staff who asked questions about the legality and ethics of the illegal robodebt scheme were ostracised by senior management and pushed out of the agency.

At the same time, many staff were subjected to high levels of trauma and client distress caused by the unlawful program that artificially invented debts and foisted them on unsuspecting Centrelink clients.

Pay is a separate issue to culture, but the highly punitive workplace approach by the previous government is also in the frame for change because of micromanagement tactics, like the attempt to dictate the times when toilet breaks can be taken in customer contact areas.

Loo-breaks aside, the CPSU is understandably backing the government’s APS-wide negotiation stance rather than the previous approach of picking off agencies one by one.

“The move to APS-wide bargaining is a big change and one that is welcome,” said CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly. “It’s a good first step to rebuilding a single APS with common pay and conditions.

“The government’s bargaining policy does represent an improved approach from the previous government, including the removal of caps on pay rises, removal of the previous “no enhancements” rule, and a commitment to genuine bargaining on all pay and conditions matters.”

The shift in negotiating posture will also likely allow agencies and the union to come to a more mutually agreeable position on flexible working conditions that both sides of the table appear keen to ratify following pandemic lockdowns and office shutdowns.

However, it is pay that’s the biggy, with the CPSU starting out with a call for a 20% hike. It’s a figure finance and public service minister Kay Gallagher, herself a CPSU alumnus, has rejected.

Donnelly is unapologetic about taking a strong stand after a decade of copping heavy fire in the trenches.

“The CPSU pay claim is ambitious because it has to be. Ten years of intentional erosion of the capacity and capability of the Australian Public Service means that the task of rebuilding is a big one,” Donnelly said.

“A bigger and better public service will benefit all Australians in all corners of our country, and it is vital that the government works with us to deliver that.

“The Federal Labor government was elected on a platform of lifting wages, and we know that the best way to lift wages across the country is to set the standard in the public sector and lift the wages of public sector employees.”

