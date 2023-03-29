NSW Court of Appeals judge to lead NACC

The federal government has announced who will lead the long-awaited National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), with NSW Court of Appeal judge Paul Brereton named commissioner.

Brereton, who will be on a $728,900 salary, is also an Australian Defence Force assistant inspector-general and holds a commission as a major general in the reserves.

The two deputy commissioners have public service experience: Nicole Rose is CEO of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and Dr Ben Gauntlett has been the disability discrimination commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Two appointments are from the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Philip Reed is NACC’s inaugural CEO and Gail Furness has been named as inspector.

It is unsurprising that NSW ICAC talent was selected for the NACC, given experts have described it as the most effective commission in the country.

In addition to the five permanent appointments, integrity commissioner and agency head of the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity Jaala Hinchcliffe has been named acting deputy commissioner for 12 months or until a permanent appointment is made.

All permanent appointments are for five years.

Attorney general Mark Dreyfus said each appointee had been appointed according to the government’s merit and transparency policy.

“With these proposed appointments, the government is delivering on its commitment to the Australian people to return integrity, honesty and accountability to government by establishing a powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission in its first term,” Dreyfus said.

The NACC is expected to provide a channel for public servants to raise corruption concerns.