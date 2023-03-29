Two new family law orders empower agencies to share vital information with courts

The federal government is making changes to the family law system to better protect victims of family violence by making it easier for information to be shared by state and territory systems during court proceedings.

The amendments to the Family Law Act 1975 mean that key elements of the national strategic framework for information sharing come into effect between the family law, family violence and child-protection systems.

A review of the information-sharing arrangement will be undertaken within a year from commencement, to ensure the reforms are working as intended.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus described the reforms as an important part of the government’s commitment to eliminate gender-based violence in Australia within one generation.

“This bill […] will create a family law system that is safer, simpler to use and places the best interests of children at the centre of the system,” the A-G said, noting the amendments were informed by an inquiry by the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) in 2019.

In its ‘The Family Law for the Future – An inquiry into the Family Law System’ report, the ALRC made 60 recommendations. This latest reform is part of the government’s first tranche of changes in line with those recommendations.

Specifically, the amendments introduce two new types of court orders for information sharing. These orders can make a quick information request to police, child protection and firearms agencies about family violence, child abuse and neglect that could place children at risk.

Under the new laws, the court’s scope for seeking information is also expanded by removing the requirement to only obtain evidence about child abuse and family violence.

Orders can be made at any point during legal proceedings, ensuring information is accurate and up-to-date, and added protections are available so that sensitive information can only be disclosed in a safe and appropriate manner.

Dreyfus said the Family Law Amendment (Information Sharing) Bill 2023 reflected the government’s response to the ALRC report, as outlined by the Joint Select Committee on Australia’s Family Law System.

“The government recognises the advocacy of those with lived experiences of family and domestic violence. Their stories have been central to the development of this bill,” Dreyfus said.

“I look forward to support across the Parliament for this important and necessary reform,” he added.

