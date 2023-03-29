Obama shares stories about his presidency and reveals his optimistic outlook for the future

There was a frenzied feeling at Sydney’s Darling Harbour on Tuesday night. Joining a queue that stretched to the end of the street — around one corner, then another — with people holding up cardboard signs for last-minute tickets, it was clear that someone very special was in town.

In front of a sold-out 9,000-capacity crowd at the Aware Super Theatre, Barack Obama shared the stage with Australia’s former foreign minister, Julie Bishop, who moderated a conversation in which he talked candidly about the highs and lows of his presidency and shared his thoughts on today’s biggest geopolitical issues.

And of course, he was fast to charm.

Stepping out to Stevie Wonder, following a welcome to country from Wiradjuri woman Yvonne Weldon, the former US president was asked about being spotted with his wife, Michelle, on Manly beach on Monday.

“You know what, we did not go swimming. It looked like it might be a little cold. And I was coming from Hawaii, so it’s relative.”

“Sydney is fantastic, we’ve had such a lovely time here. It’s one of the world’s great cities.”

In an anecdote about his first visit to Sydney when he was 8 years old, he spoke fondly of a Qantas stewardess who took care of him (“she gave me comic books, coke… that would be Coca-Cola”).

“I felt very sophisticated, very worldly. That’s my first association with Sydney, and it just keeps getting better every time I come back.”

Obama may have surprised a few in response to Bishop’s first question about the rise of China on the world stage, highlighting his constructive relationship with Xi Jinping.

“I developed good working relationships with the Chinese,” he explained. “It was my view then, and it continues to be my view now, that we should be entirely supportive of a peacefully rising China.

“Even when President Xi came into office, I was very impressed by the fact that he was actually the first president that I had interacted with that didn’t simply read his notes. We actually had a series of significant and blunt conversations around how to manage the US-China relationship.”

While he felt it was possible to get China to subscribe to a rules-based international system during his two terms as president, Obama noted that the US-China relationship changed after he left office.

“Xi decided that to consolidate power inside of China he would engage in a much more nationalistic strategy and crackdown on some of the liberties that had begun to emerge inside of China. And with my successor coming in, I think he saw an opportunity because the US president didn’t seem to care that much about a rule-based international system.

“As a consequence, I think China’s attitude was: we can take advantage of what appears to be a vacuum internationally on a lot of these issues.”

“Today, we have a significantly strained relationship. I think China feels as if it does not have to operate under the same constraints that it did when I was president. Those tensions aren’t going to go away anytime soon. And nor should they, because I think there are some fundamental differences in terms of how we operate.”

Turning to Russia and the war in Ukraine, Obama criticised Vladimir Putin and his actions as “an ancient way of conceiving of power that is essentially determined by violence and coercion and might-makes-right and is about domination and subordination and taking what you can”.

“What Ukraine represents, I think, is in some ways the exhaustion, the futility of the old ways of doing business in this modern world. Because there are too many people who have seen what freedom tastes like and understand what genuine democracy can mean.

“I don’t want people to think that if Putin fails, that we’ve won, because I think that what Putin represents, the trends that his politics and authoritarianism and dissembling and lying and cruelty and manipulation and repression, what he represents is bubbling up everywhere, including in my own country. And we have to watch out for that.”

Obama listed the Affordable Care Act (“at this moment, about the equivalent of roughly the population of Australia has healthcare that didn’t have it before”) and the Paris Accord as his greatest achievements in office, adding, with a grin, “saving the world economy was good, too”.

Discussing his lowest point as president — noting this week’s tragic school shooting in Nashville — he mentioned Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 young children were killed in their classroom. He spoke of spending two days with the parents and young siblings of the victims, explaining “it was as devastating as you might imagine — and to witness America and Congress essentially respond with a bunch of pabulum about “we’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the parents”… that was the closest I got to cynicism.”

Obama also talked about the influence of the media on global politics, and the increased polarisation in western societies through provocative new coverage.

“There’s a guy you may be familiar with, first name Rupert, who was responsible for a lot of this. But really he perfected what is a broader trend, which is the advent of cable, talk radio and then social media.

“The dissolution of the monopoly of a few arbiters of the news and journalistic standards that came out of the post-World War II era. It’s now a wild west and a splintering of media.

“You no longer have a joint conversation and a shared story. And the economics of the media, the clicks, are now based on ‘how do I attract your attention?’ Well, the easiest way to attract attention without having to have a lot of imagination, thought or interesting things to say is just to make people angry and resentful and to make them feel as if somebody’s trying to mess with them and take what’s rightfully theirs.”

Obama ended on an optimistic note: “What I have found is that this generation that is coming up is extraordinary in so many ways — across national boundaries, they are smarter, more sophisticated, more innovative. Their instincts about basic notions of equality and human dignity are more deeply ingrained … the idea that you treat somebody differently because of who they love doesn’t register.”

Prior to the talk, Obama met with Anthony Albanese before having lunch at Bathers Pavilion in Balmoral, taking a tour of the Opera House, and enjoying dinner at Grana in Circular Quay. He ends his two-date Australia tour in Melbourne.