We urgently need AI safeguards, warns eSafety commissioner

Federal government agencies are moving quickly to understand the full implications of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity and online safety.

Industry and science minister Ed Husic flagged during an address at the National Press Club that the Albanese government is examining the regulatory issues involved with algorithms and AI.

Husic said he asked the National Science and Technology Council, which has preeminent scientists as members, to examine the area and determine the implications of the existence of technologies such as ChatGPT.

The council is expected to report back to the government “shortly”, Husic said, but regulators such as the Office of the eSafety Commissioner have already noticed the impact of the new technologies.

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said her organisation is concerned about the way these new technologies are being used to make sexual abuse materials and also make scamming look more professional.

“I think we’ve all looked on with absolute amazement – and some of us with slight alarm – at the recent advancements in generative AI, including the emergence of the powerful chatbot program, ChatGPT,” Inman Grant told The Mandarin.

“Drawing on the total sum of human knowledge online, this powerful AI program can answer pretty much any question you pose to it with astounding accuracy and ever-increasing literary skill.”

Grant said that this technology has been unleashed on the community without the appropriate guardrails and detection capabilities needed to ensure the environment is safe.

“ChatGPT is an extremely powerful set of tools, upon which other generative AI and chatbot tools will be built,” she said. “None of the fundamental safety building blocks seems to have been applied with any forethought.

“Recent history shows us that it’s often not until things go off the rails that releases are pulled, and safeguards and guardrails applied as an afterthought.”

Inman Grant said there are current examples of bad actors using this software for their own purposes.

“We’ve already seen chatbots exhibiting sociopathic behaviour, child sexual abuse imagery being created by generative AI and precision language propagating spam, phishing and scams,” she said.

“The potential for grooming children or the rise of even more targeted sexual extortion is a huge concern for eSafety.”

Norton’s Asia Pacific managing director Mark Gorrie said technologies such as ChatCPT mean that scammers look more professional and also make it easy for bad actors to write code designed to help them with online criminal activities.

“We’re already seeing ChatGPT being used effectively by bad actors to create malware and other threats quickly and very easily,” Gorrie said.

READ MORE:

NSW Police, eSafety Commission join forces to fight online abuse