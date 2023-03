What will ‘stewardship’ add to APS values that is not already there?

As part of the revision of public service values announced by minister Katy Gallagher, ‘stewardship’ is to be added to the list of core values in the Public Service Act.

Stewardship is a relative newcomer among public service values, having been included in the 2013 revision of the Act where it is listed as an obligation on secretaries and the secretaries board.

This followed a recommendation in the Moran report of 2010 (Ahead of the Game). The Thodey report (2019), which is providing the blueprint for current reforms, went further and suggested that the value of stewardship should extend beyond the secretaries and should apply to the APS as a whole.