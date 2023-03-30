O’Neil centralises security clearances 50 years after Bowen-led raid on ASIO HQ

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) is set to take centralised control of the government’s Positive Vetting (PV) security clearance system, but will be supervised and potentially overruled by the powerful Office of National Intelligence in case of disputes or appeals over cleared access.

The centralisation of high-level clearances is intended to break a clearance logjam that has been building over time because of disparate vetting systems and platforms that have developed over decades and blow out the time it takes to get authorisation for Top Secret access that will rapidly increase under AUKUS.

The big clean-up comes courtesy of the ASIO Amendment Bill 2023 that was pushed into parliament on Wednesday and designates lines of authority and appeal.

The appeals process is significant because clearance refusals or revocations can directly impact a public servant or contractor’s capacity to perform their job if it requires access to Top Secret materials.

50 years since Bowen raided ASIO

By coincidence, it comes 50 years after one of the most tumultuous and landmark years in the history of the Australian intelligence community, when an incoming Labor government was repeatedly at loggerheads with spy agencies.

More on that in a moment, but it’s clear that minister for home affairs Clare O’Neil is again setting out as she means to continue in terms of who is running the show.

“Centralising Australia’s highest-level security clearance in ASIO means that a person’s suitability to hold the highest level of security clearance can be assessed against the most current information that ASIO holds about the security threats confronting Australia,” O’Neil said.

“The Bill will also provide a new function for the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) to provide independent assurance concerning the quality, consistency and transferability of Australia’s highest level security clearance, resolving problems of clearance processes not being consistent across agencies, and to drive the strengthening of capabilities across those Australian Government departments and agencies sponsoring such clearances to deal with insider threats.”

And hopefully wait times, because there are some nuclear-powered submarines armed with Tomahawk missiles coming fairly soon that will need a bunch more seriously cleared people to tell the boats where to go and what to do.

Nothing holds-up or adds cost to a Defence program quite like not being able to get your own people cleared and falling back onto industry’s high-cost contractor pool.

Not an award

Earlier this year, ASIO chief Mike Burgess expressly warned public servants off parading their clearances in public to game their marketability in the public sector employment market. Now Burgess holds the big red rubber stamp that grants or denies those clearances, and the registry does a lot of checks.

One thing you won’t hear intelligence agencies talking about (yet) is whether or how they might be using Artificial Intelligence to predict behaviours that result in compromises or breaches, in either a defensive or offensive capability.

That said, the vesting of clearance appeals outside Home Affairs and Defence is a significant safety valve because it acts to protect against potential cultural discrimination that can develop into more fixed mindsets that don’t think as broadly in terms of threats and opportunities.

Shadow theatre

National security has always been political, especially through the Cold War, Vietnam War and later Middle East conflicts. Regime change has also been persistent facet of geopolitics and foreign policy.

Trust is the basis of security clearances, but it can be a fragile commodity in the relationship between minsters, their staff and intelligence agencies.

Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam famously sent in attorney-general Lionel Bowen to lead a raid on ASIO’s Melbourne office in 1973 to let the agency know who was boss, amid a row that stemmed from a belief in government that full assessments and files on local Croat dissidents violently opposed to the Yugoslavian socialist government were being withheld.

A decade later, in 1983 another intelligence community furore erupted after the Australian Secret Intelligence Agency botched a training raid on the Sheraton Hotel in Melbourne, incensing police and triggering the Hope royal commission.

In that same year, Russian diplomat Valery Ivanov was expelled subsequent to the Hope royal commission after the probe found former Australian Labor Party national secretary turned lobbyist David Combe had been targeted for cultivation by Soviet intelligence, an issue ASIO had warned then prime minister Bob Hawke on.

When the Rudd government came to power, there was a tense and public stand-off between Defence and minister Joel Fitzgibbon over security and relationships with Chinese nationals.

While the national protagonists may still be the same, the playing field for security clearances being granted has changed very significantly over the years in terms of how political beliefs, non-work behaviours or lifestyle affect clearances over the past 50 years.

The art of compromise

There has been considerable introspection and reflection in the intelligence and security community over how agencies and leadership have behaved in relation to people who are different as opposed to a threat.

Being gay, bisexual or non-monogamous is not a perceived security risk per se because sexual preference and behaviour are much less exploitable in terms of blackmail or coercion used to turn targets. As long as you don’t lie about it. It wasn’t always so, and GCHQ Cheltenham (British Signals Intelligence head office) has gone so far as to install a massive 10 metre x 10 metre 3D in its complex to celebrate the life of Alan Turing, the brilliant and gay cryptographer who was later hounded out of the organisation he gave so much to during the Second World War effort.

Even with more progressive recent policies, the long arm of the law has historically kept tabs on the private lives of people they are interested in, with police vice and special squads often the enforcers of since-rescinded laws that criminalised homosexuality and provided a breeding ground for enduring systemic corruption that prompted repeated royal commissions in NSW and Queensland. The private behaviour of politicians, their staffers, the judiciary and other persons of means and influence.

A major challenge after any change of government is that another rotation of political staffers and potentially departmental secondees need to be vetted or re-vetted to process their clearances and access to sensitive information.

The Albanese government has just been through that process, so will have an acute understanding of the swings and roundabouts facing the processing capacity of an organisation like ASIO that needs to build capacity to undertake the vetting work, even if vetting jobs are run on a user pays basis like those at lower security clearance classifications performed by the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency.

O’Neil is talking up the increased fairness and transparency of the vetting process amendments

“The Bill also grants new rights of internal and external merits review processes for individuals who apply for security clearances issued by ASIO, recognising the impact that a clearance decision can have on an individual and ensuring appropriate avenues of review,” O’Neil said.

“Implementing a consistent and assured approach across the Australian Government reduces the risk of compromise by trusted insiders; improves the mobility of our most highly vetted workforce; and ensures the ongoing confidence of Australia’s most trusted allies and global partners.

“At a time when Australia is being targeted by espionage and foreign interference more than any other time in Australia’s history, the Albanese Government is taking decisive action to protect the Commonwealth’s most privileged information, capabilities and secrets.”

Whether O’Neil gets a reserved parking spot at the Ben Chifley building is another matter.

