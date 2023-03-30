Five reasons why citizen experience should be a priority for the public sector

Citizen centricity has unarguably become one of the major buzzword phrases in the public sector space. Governments need to put citizens (their “customer”) at the core of everything they do. People are accustomed to the seamless experiences offered by private companies and now want the same from the public sector.

To keep up with the rising expectations, public organisations need to up their game. A positive citizen experience (CX) must be the highest priority of the government because it facilitates trust in the system. The focus must remain on user-centricity to uncover new and transformational ways of delivering services. With accurate and timely feedback, the government will be able to spend less money and achieve more effective results.

Improving CX will not only improve customer satisfaction but also increase efficiency and enhance public engagement. Better CX also helps improve the credibility of the public sector, leading to the establishment of efficient programs and processes. It has several other benefits such as cost savings and fulfilment of the government’s mandate to serve its citizens. Let’s dive deeper into these benefits, explaining why CX should be a priority for government organizations.

1. Improved citizen satisfaction

Measuring the satisfaction level of citizens is one of the biggest challenges faced by the public sector. Keeping citizens satisfied goes hand-in-hand with knowing what truly matters to them. So instead of working with assumptions, build a proper feedback mechanism and welcome suggestions.

Start by asking the following questions-what are the pain points in the citizen journey? How can we make the administrative processes more efficient? How can we make solutions more simple for the public? How can we earn and keep our citizen’s trust? According to McKinsey, public customers are 9x more likely to trust a government organisation if they are satisfied with its service. Therefore, agencies must be proactive in getting information to help them design better customer journeys.

2. Increased efficiency

Enhancing the customer experience requires the public sector to change its workflows, adopt new back-end processes, modernize systems, and reimagine how it can deliver its services. This leads to increased efficiency; the elimination of duplicative processes and systems; and the reuse of existing technologies, platforms, and resources that can significantly reduce costs in the long run.

Government agencies must also understand that speed is important, but simplicity and reliability must take the front seat. Slow service is a common complaint in feedback surveys, and decreasing processing time is a measurable metric. Nevertheless, in most countries, speed is only third or fourth on the list of citizens’ priorities. Citizens primarily want experiences to be easy and to occur in line with their expectations.

3. Cost savings

Improving CX represents an opportunity for many organisations to reduce costs. Public sector red tape generates many costs including paperwork, attorneys’ fees, extra equipment, endless training seminars, and fees for consultants. To a great extent, these costs can be curtailed by focusing on the main objectives. Co-creation and customer testing through prototypes or storyboards can help teams gain a better understanding of what’s truly important to customers.

Organisations can then mitigate risk by avoiding spending money on features and tools that their customers will probably never use. Moreover, early testing of new features helps organizations get insights into customer adoption and offer more relevant programs.

4. Enhanced public engagement

Citizens tend to trust and engage more with proximate governments than distant ones. However, digitalisation has levelled the playing field for all government agencies. Since the first point of interaction with the government is done via digital channels, a positive online experience and user-friendly services are critical to building overall trust.

Creating a sense of community and belongingness can also inspire the public to stay actively engaged with the public programs and services. Government agencies should note that citizens need a form of identity that can work seamlessly across both physical and digital worlds. A physical-digital identity can improve CX and efficiency and reduce fraud.

5. Fulfilment of the government’s mandate to serve citizens

For government agencies, providing a quality experience is not a good-to-have, but a must-have. The government exists to serve its citizens and provide the parameters for every-day behaviour, protect them from outside interference, and often provide for their well-being and happiness.

Not only do citizens benefit from CX solutions-such as an intelligent chatbot that easily provides them with answers at any time of the day, or an easy-to-navigate website, providing them with important information and digital paperwork, but so do the government agencies that are citizen-centric. It helps them fulfil their duties by creating customer-friendly programs that are in the best interest of the citizens.

Getting the customer experience right matters. Not only do the government agencies achieve greater efficiency by streamlining their resources and communication, but also a better understanding of their citizen’s needs, resulting in higher customer satisfaction. Putting customers first to deliver a seamless CX in the public sector reinforces citizens’ belief in the government’s competence and intent.

