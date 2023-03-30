Movers & Shakers: New dep sec at Home Affairs

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Department of Home Affairs, Sophie Sharpe was promoted to deputy secretary executive.

Band 2

Colin Drysdale was promoted to assistant commissioner at the Department of Home Affairs, based in Queensland.

At the Fair Work Ombud, Michelle Carey was appointed deputy fair work ombud, large corporates and industrial compliance group.

Band 1

Melissa King moved from the Department of Education to take up the role of assistant secretary, ministerial, parliamentary and cabinet, at the Department of Defence.

Coming from the National Health and Medical Research Council, Bronwen Shelley was appointed to the Clean Energy Regulator as general counsel.

Kylie Saines was promoted at the Australian Bureau of Statistics to program manager, people services branch.

At the Department of Defence, Brielle James was promoted to assistant secretary, enterprise governance.

Rachael Mitchell moved from the Department of Education to take up a role at the naval shipbuilding & sustainment enterprise within the Department of Defence.

At the Attorney-General’s Department, Nathan Kensey was promoted to assistant secretary, office of international law.

Second term for WA public sector commissioner

Public sector commissioner Sharyn O’Neill has been appointed to a second term in Western Australia.

O’Neill was first appointed in 2018, coming from her role as director general at the WA Department of Education.

WA premier and public sector management minister Mark McGowan said O’Neill had worked hard to guide the sector.

“I thank Ms O’Neill for her significant contribution as state recovery controller that was crucial in our state’s successful management and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGowan said.

Expert panel on National School Reform Agreement

Former CEO of The Smith Family Dr Lisa O’Brien has been appointed chair of an expert panel that will advise the federal government on the National School Reform Agreement.

O’Brien said she looked forward to consulting broadly about the reform.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to receive a good education. My work at The Smith Family showed me time and time again how educational achievement can bring positive change to a young person’s life,” the chair said.

Also on the panel are former Department of Education secretary Lisa Paul, Victoria University professor Stephen Lamb, Grattan Institute’s school education program director Jordan Hunter, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Principals Association president Dyonne Anderson and University of Melbourne professor Pasi Sahlberg.

A report is due to the education ministers by October 31.

Education minister Jason Clare said the recommendations of the expert panel will inform next year’s negotiations between the federal and state and territory governments on the detail of the next school reform agreement.

Murray-Darling Basin committee expressions of interest

Expressions of interest opened for the Murray-Darling Basin Community Committee (BCC), due by 5 pm on May 11.

The BCC provides community advice to both the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and the Ministerial Council.

Eight vacancies are open for this round of nominations, with appointments to start in 2024. Each appointment to the 16-member committee is for a three-year term.

First Indigenous scientist appointed to CSIRO board

Professor Alex Brown was appointed a part-time member of the CSIRO board for a five-year term. He started on March 16.

A member of the Yuin nation, Brown is the first Indigenous scientist to be appointed to the board.

Science minister Ed Husic said Brown was experienced both in working with Aboriginal communities and bridging connections across science ecosystems.

“The appointment of professor Alex Brown will help address skills gaps identified by the board, facilitate greater collaboration between research agencies and universities, and ensure CSIRO’s future direction benefits from being more inclusive,” Husic said.

Small business ombud to look into procurement

Finance minister Katy Gallagher has asked the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise ombud Bruce Billson to look into small businesses and government procurement.

Billson will evaluate if changes made to commonwealth procurement last year have impacted SMB participation.

The ombud said the process can be “complex, costly, confusing and time-consuming” for small businesses.

Read The Mandarin’s coverage here.

Victorian electoral commissioner retires

Victorian electoral commissioner Warwick Gately has retired from the role.

During his decade-long tenure, Gately oversaw three state elections, two local government elections, a supplementary election, and a state election boundaries re-division.

Gately said he had been honoured to serve in the role. “I leave knowing that the future of our democracy is sound and in good hands,” Gately said.

“The scale and complexity of providing a secure, contemporary electoral system should never be underestimated, and I am confident that the energy, imagination and commitment of the staff at the VEC will support a seamless transition to my successor.”

Dana Fleming is acting as electoral commissioner until the recruitment process is finalised.

NACC leaders revealed

NSW Court of Appeal judge Paul Brereton was named the inaugural commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) CEO Nicole Rose and Australian Human Rights Commission disability discrimination commissioner Dr Ben Gauntlett were appointed deputy commissioners.

Philip Reed was named CEO and Gail Furness was appointed inspector, both coming from NSW ICAC.

Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity commissioner Jaala Hinchcliffe was named acting deputy commissioner, to be in the role for 12 months or until a permanent person is found.

Read The Mandarin’s coverage here.

New Parramatta Council CEO

With over 30 years’ public service experience, Gail Connolly was appointed the CEO of Parramatta Council.

Most recently the general manager of Georges River Council, Connolly was awarded a public service medal at the most recent Australia Day honours.

City of Parramatta lord mayor Donna Davis said Connolly’s “extensive leadership in local and state government” would be an asset to the council.

“With her deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead of us, we are confident Ms Connolly is the right person to lead the City of Parramatta through this unprecedented period of transformation and growth,” Davis said.

ABC journalist to chair Old Parliament House

Barrie Cassidy, retired ABC journalist and Bob Hawke’s former press secretary, was appointed to chair Old Parliament House by arts minister Tony Burke.

The appointment marked a return to the role for Cassidy. Cassidy resigned from the role back in 2013 following pressure from Coalition politicians.

Gai Brodtmann was reappointed to the board, with both appointments for a three-year period.

“There are very few people who worked in both Old Parliament House and New Parliament House, who served in the press galleries of both buildings and the ministerial wings of both buildings,” Burke said on Cassidy’s appointment.

“Mr Cassidy played a historic role in Old Parliament House. I’m pleased that he’ll now be chairing the board that manages that building, to tell its stories for generations to come.”

Inspector-general of Aged Care bill introduced

The government has introduced a Bill to establish an inspector-general of aged care.

The legislation, when passed, will give an independent body the ability to review the government’s administration and regulation of the aged care system, with coercive information-gathering powers.

Ian Yates is the interim inspector-general, with a permanent inspector-general to be appointed at the end of the year.

Cyber group to be established within Home Affairs

A Cyber and Infrastructure Security Group (CISG) will be established with Home Affairs, in force from May 1.

Hamish Hansford will lead the group in a new deputy secretary position, with Marc Ablong undertaking a secondment at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute to research Australia’s national security.

Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo said the CISG “will bring together the cyber security and infrastructure policy settings, response and coordination as well as regulatory elements in one place”.

Read The Mandarin’s coverage here.

WA government to launch investment and trade hub in Texas

The Western Australian government is launching an investment and trade hub in Austin, Texas, to be led by an investment and trade commissioner from the state.

The state’s 2023-24 budget set aside $10.1 million to set up the hub, for staffing, office accommodation, office setup and operating costs.

The office is expected to be set up by 2024.

WA Landgate board chair and members

Kylee Schoonens was reappointed to the board and named chair of the land information authority Landgate, with Danielle Davison, Rebecca Strom and Simon te Brinke joining as new board members.

Meanwhile, former chair Robert Cole, Pia Turcinov and deputy chair Monish Paul left the board.

Both Melissa Perry and Ian Callahan were reappointed, with Callahan taking on the role of deputy chair.

WA lands minister John Carey said Schoonens’ previous experience on the board made her “well-placed” for the position.

“I’d like to thank former board chair Robert Cole for his valuable contribution over the past three years, in particular leading the board through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carey said.

“I wish him all the best in his new role as Perth Airport Board chair, which will play a crucial role in the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19.”