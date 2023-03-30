Queensland environment officials get with the times, can now use body cams and drones

Officials from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) will have the authorisation to use body cameras and drones, following the passage of legislation in the state’s parliament.

The Environmental Protection and Other Legislation Amendment was passed by the Queensland parliament to reform Queensland’s environmental framework.

DES told The Mandarin it had already been using the technology in scenarios such as waste levy compliance in the case of drones and higher-risk unlicensed waste compliance activities in the case of body-worn cameras.

“The Environmental Protection Act 1994 already provides a broader power for authorised officers to use recording devices (including to photograph or film anything in or on a place or vehicle that they may enter),” a DES spokesperson said.

“The legislative amendments passed by parliament simply bring the Queensland government’s environmental protection legislation in line with other Queensland legislation and explicitly provides for the use of these more modern technologies.

“DES staff are trained in the use of body-worn cameras, including training in appropriate protocols (such as advising people that they are being filmed), while departmental drone pilots are suitably qualified to use such aircraft.”

The provisions come into effect following the finalisation of additional policy work.

Queensland environment minister Meaghan Scanlon said the law must keep up with community expectations, technology and industry.

“We’ve listened to what stakeholders have told us, and we’ll also see support through short-term environmental authorities for non-resource activities to trial innovations as well as measures to assist Queensland industry and individuals to meet their environmental requirements in an emergency situation,” Scanlon said.

The new legislation also grants the regulator the ability to end an environmental impact statement (EIS) process if a proposal is “clearly unacceptable”, creating an “early no” step.

EISs are used when a resources project proposal with a relatively high level of environmental risk, like a mine.

Another amendment requires the public to be notified when there are major amendments to environmental authorities for resource sector projects.

Stakeholders including conservation groups, industry, and the agriculture sector contributed to the drafting of the bill.

