Magic mix delivers as Defence Touch takes out grand final

The taste of victory is always savoured lovingly in the Australian Defence Force, but nothing shouts success in teamwork, diversity and civility louder than taking home the big bright footy trophy for the National Touch League’s mixed masters division.

Yep, you read that right, the ADF took out the gong for the Touch grand final, with women and men old enough to (usually) not be asked for ID when entering a pub breaking a drought of more than 20 years and sealing the game in the final minute of the match.

League and Union might dominate the mainstream media coverage of the sport that’s become a mainstay of Australian culture and identity on the east coast, but when it comes to social and workplace games where you don’t need to level your opponent and grind them into the ground, Touch reigns supreme as the lunchtime and after-work code that keeps millions fit and moving.

As League and Aussie Rules continue to corporatise and seek to expand by establishing professional women’s competitions, Touch has emerged as a serious code in its own right, not least because of athleticism and skill winning out over the brawn required to shut down a unit like Paul Gallen.

According to Defence, ADF Touch Association president Wing Commander Sheena Stapleton put Defence on the path to victory, “crossing the try line on the half-time buzzer to lock the scores at 4-4 at the break.”

Defence reckons “the second half was an arm wrestle until Warrant Officer Class 2 Terence Kong broke the line in the final 30 seconds and picked up a surging Sergeant Nicole Petrovic, who made a crucial dive for the line.”

Defence says Kong was “elated to be part of a team that broke through after a long history of ADF involvement at the tournament” and brought home the silver.

“Every member of the team improved each game and all played with a positive attitude and a determination to not let their teammates down. I would like to make a special mention to Private Fleur Tolman and Sergeant Darren Bedford, who both competed at their first NTL Championship and proved to be valuable members of the team,” Kong said.

“The grand final was a tough game. I know I was run off my feet. When I broke through the line in the final 30 seconds and saw Nicki in support, I knew we were in a good spot.”

Defence says its masters mixed team remained undefeated in the tournament, with coach Warrant Officer Ivan Petrovic heaping praise on his squad for securing the 5-4 win against Victoria Storm.

“The team has done an outstanding job to come together as a diverse team of male and female players of all ranks from all three services and all states,” coach Petrovic said. “There were no easy games at this level.”

The “broad and inclusive nature of ADF Touch” is something the Defence is spruiking hard, understandably given it sent in a men’s 30s team, referees and “other high-performing players also representing the ADF.”

ADF Touch vice president Corporal Thomas Edgword said Defence’s on-field performance “demonstrated the broad and inclusive nature of ADF Touch” in what was “arguably the most competitive draw in the league against Australian-level players”.

“We sent two Defence teams away for the championships and the men’s 30s were in arguably the most competitive draw in the league against Australian-level players, and they worked hard to support each other as a team,” Corporal Edgword said.

