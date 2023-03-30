NACC-sacked: New regulations make it easier to fire corrupt public servants

The looming National Anti-Corruption Commission has already forced a rule change dictating how commonwealth public servants can be sacked.

The remade Public Service Regulations 2023 allow for APS agencies to terminate the employment of anyone the NACC finds guilty of serious corrupt conduct. The NACC Act enables the new body to make recommendations, including termination of employment.

“A NACC recommendation for termination would significantly prejudice any subsequent determination of breach of the code of conduct,” according to the Australian Public Service Commission.

“Agencies would nevertheless be expected to provide procedural fairness to an employee before a decision is made to terminate their employment on this new ground.”

With AUKUS arrangements and the defence strategic review in mind, another regulation change impacts the status of ADF members.

The 1999 regulations defined ADF members as “outsiders”, which meant agency heads could not delegate powers or functions to them without prior written consent from the Australian public service commissioner.

“Without that consent, [they] were effectively prohibited from exercising HR-related powers where they managed APS employees,” an APSC spokesperson said.

“Amending the definition of ‘outsider’ to include ADF members enables agencies to operate more effectively and efficiently where they have an integrated workforce of ADF and APS employees.”

The new regulations also seek to limit fixed-term contracts for the same role to two years or two consecutive contracts. The APSC said agency heads could approve longer “non-ongoing” contracts but only if they are satisfied such arrangements would not contravene a part of the Fair Work Act that commences later this year.

The APSC has also sought to clarify rules around Promotion Review Committee (PRC) decisions.

For APS employees, the PRC will decide to uphold promotion or engagement decisions. For Parliamentary Services employees, the PRC will provide non-binding recommendations to the agency head.

“But if the agency head decides not to act in accordance with the recommendation, they must seek the views of the applicant and, if the review is of a promotion decision, the person promoted,” the APSC said.

The new regulations also allow for the Australian public service commissioner to generate (and charge for) learning and development programs delivered outside the APS.

