No excuse now for Voice fearmongering, says constitutional expert

Fearmongering about endless litigation arising from establishing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has no basis now that the explanatory memorandum has helped clarify its scope, according to a constitutional expert.

Dr Shireen Morris, a senior lecturer in law at Macquarie University and a long-term supporter of an Indigenous Voice, said the release of the explanatory memorandum gives Australians set to vote on the Voice a “clear explanation of what the constitutional amendment means”.

Morris’s remarks about the clarity the explanatory memorandum provides for voters follow the tabling of the legislation in federal parliament by attorney general Mark Dreyfus.

A Bill sets out the wording of the new section proposed for the constitution, but the explanatory memorandum provides the underlying rationale for the wording.

It includes a series of pages setting out the role of the Voice, how it can make representations and what the government can do when it receives a representation.

The tabled documents have drawn fire from Voice opponents, such as former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

Joyce told Sky News that Australia was “sleepwalking” into a decision that would result in Australia being divided on racial grounds. He said Australians should not vote for constitutional change on that basis.

“This is bigger, honestly, than the referendum about whether we become a republic — this is more important,” he said. “This affects your life.

“We have one page of [a constitutional amendment] that could change how this nation works, and it’s not good.”

Joyce’s advocacy for a no vote is in contrast to Morris’ belief that the words in the explanatory memorandum will help alleviate concerns about the power and scope of the Voice.

“While the Voice will have a constitutional role providing advice to the parliament and the executive on matters relating to Indigenous peoples, parliament will have broad power to determine all matters relating to the Voice, including how its advice must be treated,” Morris said.

“Parliament has the power to specify whether or not, and if so in which circumstances, an executive government decision-maker has a legal obligation to consider the Voice’s representations.”

Morris said there is nothing in the amendment that could hold up parliament or government, and that there is no requirement for people to consult the Voice or wait for its advice.

From The Heart director Dean Parkin said that the tabling of the legislation and the explanatory memorandum is an important step.

“As to the scope and operation of the Voice, we should be clear there will be a very high expectation that it is focused on important issues like education, jobs and healthcare service delivery — the things that matter to Indigenous communities,” Parkin said.

“That is its intent and that is where all Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians want to see practical change.”

READ MORE:

We now know exactly what question the Voice referendum will ask Australians. A constitutional law expert explains