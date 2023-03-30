Lonely digital Medicare card slips into myGov wallet, seeks friends and transactions

The federal government’s long, winding and frequently fraught journey to bring paper and plastic identity credentials into the digital age has taken a modest but pivotal step forward.

Minister for government services Bill Shorten on Thursday revealed that, finally, a virtual version of the Medicare card can now be slipped into the myGov digital wallet.

The announcement comes 17 years after Labor skewered the Howard government’s efforts to add a smartcard chip to plastic Medicare cards that are reliant on an embossed number and an easily read and copied magnetic stripe.

Like it or loathe it, myGov — which Shorten has committed to making into a functional and usable one-stop-shop for government transactions and interactions — is the modern equivalent of the Howard-era Access Card, which was based on a digitised Medicare card, albeit embedded in a chip.

“Many people use their Medicare card regularly, so adding it to their wallet in the myGov app is a safe and convenient way to keep their personal documents together in one place,” Shorten said.

“As with all items in the myGov wallet, the Medicare card has protections against fraud and theft, including a hologram and QR code,” minister Shorten said.

“The animated hologram shows that the card is not just a screenshot and the QR code can be scanned by health professionals to confirm the card is genuine and valid.”

The security features are important, not least because the Medicare Card became what police and fraud experts refer to as a ‘breeder document’ that allowed crooks to build a comprehensive stolen identity profile.

Because the Medicare card’s number is essentially static from creation, its value as a contemporary secure credential has now eroded so much over the past 20 years that it’s now actually worth less than a current paper utility bill as a proof-of-identity check.

The extra security features will go some way to fixing that, but as pointed out at last week’s cyber conference by the former head of digital passports, David Chadwick, online and electronic transactions need to shift up a level before technology overtakes them again.

Health minister Mark Butler was also talking up the small-but-big leap forward, hailing the digitally augmented Medicare credential of proof of Labor’s commitment to Medicare and digital health, which has had a similarly tortuous evolution over the past 20 years to create electronic health and medical records.

“Labor is the party of Medicare and we will always strengthen it,” Butler boomed.

“For too long, the former government didn’t prioritise the benefits of digital health.

“Medicare is already the number one service linked to myGov, with over 19 million accounts”. The reason it’s number one is because the poor-old myGov wallet doesn’t have a lot in it.

And don’t mention the wasted years of electronic health records when Labor flipped the model to ‘opt-in’ just to make an internecine point of political difference.

The use cases for a system of digital wallets are pretty clear. Concessionality is a biggy, with healthcare cards, pension cards and other instruments of entitlement aching for standardisation and clean-up.

The use cases are obvious. A pensioner or social security recipient who is entitled to both a discount and a rebate that is part-paying their power bill online should be able to shoot it through in one hit with the credentials all matching up to produce a ‘straight through’ transaction.

Similarly, people who have concessional eligibility and want to value (cash or say points) on their Opal Cards in the Transport for New South Wales wallet should be able to make purchases at discounted rates without the extra step of proving an already verified entitlement.

The same goes for almost any concession you can think of.

Shorten said the Medicare card “joins the existing Centrelink concession cards and International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate that have been available in the app since December” and that the addition “paves the way for more credentials to be added to the myGov app in future.”

“We’re encouraging all health professionals to accept the new digital Medicare cards, but we understand this may not happen straight away,” Shorten said.

That’s because it’s still a little unclear how the digital card will work with Easyclaim, the direct refund mechanism that gives people back the Medicare-rebate portion of a transaction at the doctor’s in almost real-time when people are not bulk-billed, which is increasing.

“People will be able to use their physical Medicare card as well as their digital card and while this is a new option, it’s okay if people would prefer to continue only using their physical Medicare card.”

It has to be okay if you are relying on that money Medicare refund money to pay for groceries on a pension or disability pension.

“This is just the beginning,” Shorten said.

And that, in a nutshell, is the problem.

But the light has been seen. All that needs to happen now is for the bureaucracy to follow. That will be harder than it seems with bargaining now underway.

