Defence’s troubled $4.1bn OneSKY air traffic merger cleared for taxi

The long-troubled $4.1 billion air traffic control consolidation project dubbed OneSKY has been given a cautious amber light to continue ahead of the forthcoming federal Budget and Defence Strategic Review, after being unceremoniously reinstated on the Department of Defence’s ignominious Projects of Concern list by the Labor government.

In a conspicuous nod to project transparency, defence industry minister Pat Conroy is keeping a watching brief on the merged control tower systems program after convening a Projects of Concern Summit in Canberra about the Civil-Military Air Traffic Management System (OneSKY-CMATS) project.

The summit is a major effort to salvage the work to date on OneSKY and an olive branch of sorts to industry after Labor ripped into the previous defence minister, Marise Payne, for removing the contentious amalgamation from the Projects of Concern list when in opposition.

“The Albanese government is strengthening and revitalising Defence’s Projects of Concern process, bringing senior stakeholders from government and industry together to remediate listed projects,” Conroy’s office said in a statement.

“Thales Australia’s chief executive officer, Jeff Connolly, and senior officials from Defence, Infrastructure and Airservices Australia took part in today’s summit, discussing progress towards remediating the project.”

With the AUKUS alliance now well underway and a heightened operational temp in the north of Australia, including frequent United States Air Force visits by long-range B-52 bombers and new cross-force air-to-air refuelling interoperability, the pressure to get new air space control systems humming without glitches has never been more intense.

OneSKY is intended to replace two outdated air traffic control systems with a single civil-military air traffic management system (known as CMATS) and is initially scheduled to be up and running by July.

While there were no new dates announced by Conroy, previous best estimates have slipped switchover until at least 2025.

But at least the parties are talking.

“We are bringing new energy and senior attention to remediating Defence projects which are facing difficulties and delays, delivering on our commitment to hold regular Projects of Concern summits,” Conroy said.

“The CMATS project is delivering one of the most advanced air traffic control systems in the world and I am pleased to see a strong commitment from all parties involved to get it back on track.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Defence, Thales and Airservices Australia, providing leadership and oversight, to ensure the Australian Defence Force gets the capability it needs.”

