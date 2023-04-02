Recyclable, eco-friendly torpedos? Yeah, that’s a thing now

Practice torpedo rounds fired from United States Navy (USN) submarines might once have descended to Davy Jones’ locker, but it’s a very different and far more sustainable state of naval affairs today when it comes to target practice against potential enemy vessels off Australia’s west coast.

As Australia prepares for an increased tempo of US sub rotations in preparation for the AUKUS alliance, personnel from Australia’s Helicopter Support Facility (HSF), Submarine Force (SUBFOR), Fleet Support Unit-West, Joint Explosive Ordnance Support, McDermott Aviation, Teekay Australia and Thales Explosive Ordinance Services are being put through their paces in the “unique recovery of the practice torpedoes” during training exercises.

Generally speaking, torpedos have a pretty simple objective — to strike an adversarial target. If they don’t, you don’t want them floating around to bump into later on, if you give chase.

But practice torpedos aren’t cheap or environmentally friendly, so it makes sense to retrieve and recycle the spent dummies after a few rounds of target practice, which is just what the Royal Australian Navy and USN are practising off one of the nation’s richest fisheries (and shark nests).

Though just what it takes to catch and return a spent torpedo is fairly remarkable.

The process features a helicopter and a huge basket-cum-funnel that looks like a cross between an air-to-air refuelling drogue and a First Nations fish trap to secure and transport the armaments for refitting and reuse.

Spent exercise torpedoes float on the surface at the end of their runs. But they’re recovered to “obtain data for evaluation and then refurbished for future exercises”, according to SUBFOR Tactics and Doctrine Staff Officer Henry Pearce.

“The retrieval of the practice torpedoes from the exercise area is an exclusive evolution that brings together the sum of many parts of Navy and industry, using either a helicopter or a retrieval ship,” Pearce said.

“For helicopter recovery, a basket assembly that resembles a large badminton shuttlecock is lowered by a hovering helicopter and recovers the torpedoes from the ocean surface.

“The recovered torpedoes are then flown to the HSF where they are prepared for transport to the Torpedo Maintenance Facility (TMF), located on the northern part of Garden Island.”

Pearce said that the blanks being fired by subs, namely a modified and disarmed MK48 heavyweight torpedo, “replicates its war-shot counterpart, but it is not fitted with an explosive warhead and is designed with additional safety features in order to not make contact with the target”.

The dummies can also be hauled onboard ships, including civilian vessels contracted to exercises.

“The rescue gear ship MV Stoker was also used for over-side retrieval of five practice torpedoes during the evolution,” Pearce said.

“The TMF work to swiftly clean and rebuild the recovered practice torpedoes to mitigate corrosion due to the emersion of saltwater so that they can be used again.”

Come the increased AUKUS presence of US subs and Australia’s adoption of them, it’s a drill that will be played out more and more as the temp of undersea warfare training increases over coming years.

