What the UN High Seas Treaty means for the commons of humankind and the free sea

The UN High Seas Treaty promises to leave a lingering mark on international law. The finalised, agreed-upon text, which took over two decades of lengthy, staggered negotiations to craft, makes some contribution to protecting the “common heritage of mankind [sic]”.

The concept was pioneered by Malta’s UN Ambassador Arvin Pardo, who proposed in 1967 that the UN General Assembly declare the seabed, ocean floor and resources the “common heritage of mankind”. But huge challenges remain in terms of balancing the exploitative urges of nation-states regarding the high seas, the way its riches are shared, and the biodiversity that remains ever vulnerable.

Pardo’s contribution was merely one of several in the course of debates about the sea and jurisdictional control by tussling powers. The Dutch legal scholar Hugo Grotius, in his 1609 work Mare Liberum (The Free Sea), laboured over such concepts as freedom of navigation and trade (commeandi commercandique libertas), terms that have come to mean as many assertions of power as affirmations of international legal relations.