Time is running out to have a say in how universities are run

April 11 is the looming deadline for submissions on a discussion paper intended to reshape the way universities work with the federal government to meet national education and training needs.

The paper, which was released in February this year, is the latest step in developing what the Albanese government is calling the Australian Universities Accord.

A call of comment on terms of reference for the consultation process last November resulted in 185 submissions being lodged with the universities accord panel, which is chaired by former NSW chief scientist and engineer Mary O’Kane.

There were also 1,900 survey responses submitted as a part of the initial consultation of the terms of reference.

The discussion paper describes the university accord as an attempt to bring people together to consider how education can meet existing and emerging community needs.

“In higher education, this could mean a continuous dynamic partnership involving government (with bipartisan support), higher education providers and their students and staff, businesses, unions and community leaders to agree on the best way that higher education can meet Australia’s economic, cultural and social aspirations,” according to the paper.

“The accord could aim, for example, to increase equity of opportunity, meet future skills needs and deliver high-quality research that is useful to communities, industry and governments. The accord will enable these aspirations to be continually developed over time as the needs of our nation change.”

O’Kane has spoken to a podcast and contributed opinion pieces as a part of raising awareness for the universities accord consultation processes.

In one article for the Campus Review, O’Kane said the process needs to consider the challenge of improving retention and completion rates and look more closely at what can be learned from what she described as the rush to online learning during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“This requires reconciling rapid and irreversible advances in technology with some current learning and assessment processes and practices that are ill-suited to them,” O’Kane said.

“This needs us to be open to innovate, transform, manage disruption and form lasting partnerships and dialogue with newly emerging ed tech and big tech collaborators.”

The university accord panel chaired by O’Kane is due to provide education minister Jason Clare with an interim report in June. The final report will need to be submitted in December.

