eBook: Australian Education and Healthcare Industry Trends in 2023

It is hard to find two sectors that have faced more disruption over the last few years than our healthcare and education institutions.

Hospitals and healthcare providers have been under incredible strain to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools and colleges at all levels have had to adapt rapidly to community lockdowns, staff shortages and student issues.

The good news is that the changes forced on education and healthcare have been a catalyst for transformation and a rapid acceleration in the adoption of new technologies and practices.

As life returns to normal the transformation we have seen to date is set to continue, and we look at some of the trends to watch in 2023 including:

  • Adoption of remote service delivery models
  • Patient, student and staff experience
  • Mental health and social issues
  • Innovation and structural changes

