People experiencing homelessness to receive support from Cairns-based liaison team

The ribbon has been cut for a new Cross Cultural Liaison Office in Cairns, Queensland, established to give support to people living rough in the CBD.

The Esplanade Lagoon Complex will act as a base for a local homelessness intervention strategy. The team of 10 police officers will act as ‘social connectors’ to engage with rough sleepers in the city.

Queensland minister for ATSI partnerships Craig Crawford said the liaison officers were an important way to enhance local community safety.

“The new cross-cultural liaison office is a fitting home for the unit’s seven police liaison officers, one senior police liaison officer and two police officers,” Crawford said.

“They work with the community, frontline police and the council to deter youth crime, public drinking and disturbances within the CBD.”

On Friday, the official launch of the cross-cultural liaison office included a traditional smoking ceremony and blessing.

The ceremony was attended by Crawford, Cairns mayor Bob Manning, and QPS assistant commissioner Brett Schafferius.

The venue was provided by the Cairns Regional Council, which has also donated a new Toyota Prius to assist with social engagement activities. The car is covered in Queensland Police Service (QPS) ‘Look to the stars’ artwork developed in collaboration between police and a cross-section of the local ATSI community.

Councillor Manning said the council’s backing of the program was part of a four-year pilot called the Community Safety Plan CBD.

“Relocating the office to the Lagoon Complex and providing a high visibility vehicle to be used solely for social engagement activities provides an enhanced presence within the CBD,” he said.

Other QPS cultural liaison officers have also been posted to locations from Cardwell to the Torres Strait.

Assistant Commissioner Schafferius said the team provided translation services for Japanese, Chinese and Creole speakers, as well as offered referrals and return-to-country assistance for rough sleepers.

“Within the Cairns CBD, Police Liaison Officers support community safety by conducting patrols and interacting with all members of the community,” Schafferius said.

“The new office and vehicle increases visibility and enhances their ability to foster trust and a culture of acceptance for anyone seeking police assistance.”

