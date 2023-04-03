John Skerritt on death threats, APS capability and the need for courage

With decades of public service experience, John Skerritt is well-placed to comment on the direction of the APS. He is concerned about what he sees.

“I worry that the bureaucracy has become a little bit coward[ly],” said the outgoing health products regulation group deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Aged Care.

“The other thing that worries me about the bureaucracy, in my 28 years as an SES officer, is that we’ve lost a lot of capacity.

“Increasingly, we’re contract managers.”

Skerritt led the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), gaining public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. But his role with the TGA does not reflect the diversity of his public sector career.

The long-time public servant has not worked in a central agency — by his own choice — but he’s worked in health, foreign affairs, agriculture, science and industry portfolios within federal and state governments.

“I worry that we’re dumbing ourselves down,” Skerritt commented.

“Even for things where a health department might have a number of people who have really good skills in public or population health, increasingly, we’ll ask consultants to tell us what to do.

“Now, consultants have a role, but I do worry that we’re at risk of depleting our own skills, and often the very reasons that people might come to work in government. I mean, working in public policy is a fantastic privilege.

“It’s also more challenging in many ways in the private sector, but it’s silly if we hire a roomful of people with a master’s in public health and then we hire one of the big game companies to do our thinking for us.”

While public service minister Katy Gallagher has spoken about reducing the use of consultants and rebuilding capacity within the APS, Skerritt feels one reason has been overlooked in the discussion.

“The case has been made — and quite appropriately — around more ongoing employment, better value for money. But to me, they are actually reasons number two and three,” he said.

“Reason number one is that you want to have public policy and public administration, to use the American term, as really desirable careers.

“What really upsets me is when I have an EL1 coming to me and saying, ‘John, I’m going I’m leaving to go to industry, because I think I could use my professional training more there’.That’s a real loss to the public sector.”

Skerritt has been the public face of the TGA, although he points out that this has been only one of his five roles at the Department of Health and Aged Care.

He has also been deputy secretary at the department, head of the TGA, head of the Office of Drug Control, line responsibility for the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator and line responsibility for the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme.

During the pandemic, he was involved not only in vaccine approvals but things like rapid antigen tests, hand sanitisers and medicines.

Unfortunately, the work the department did during COVID-19 is difficult to mention without also mentioning the public abuse and misinformation targeted at the government, the TGA, and at Skerritt personally.

During his final appearance at senate estimates, hearings were suspended five times as politicians used the platform to promote vaccine misinformation and personally attack Skerritt.

Since then, Skerritt said he’s been called a liar 10 times in the parliament.

“Officials actually don’t have the usual defences that other members and senators have,” Skerritt said.

“If [a senator] calls an MP or a senator a liar, the president of the senate or the speaker can ask him to withdraw that and they can be censured for that.

“However, under parliamentary privilege, a member or senator can actually call an official a liar and there’s no comeback.”

Skerritt said it’s “been a fairly ugly time”, having received 24 death threats. Some have been serious enough to require police involvement.

But it’s not why he’s decided to retire, having been in his role for 10 years.

“Even though compared with other deputies, I might have a low profile – except in the media when I was doing COVID – I’m actually the longest serving deputy in the country,” Skerritt said.

“I’ve been a deputy agency head for 24 years, which I think is a record. I don’t know how many other people who were a deputy agency head back in the ‘90s and still are.”

During his time, Skerritt noted those at the secretary level tend to have “a very short half-life”, pointing out the criticism and political pressures they face.

To survive a career in public service, Skerritt advises public servants to recognise they are advisers to the government and therefore must be courteous.

“You can be frank and fearless — to use that old-fashioned cliche — but at the same time, you’ve got to realise where decision-making rights rest, and you can’t ever try to undermine that.”

Skerritt has worked with people across the political spectrum, including ministers from the National Party, left-Labor, right-Labor, left-Liberal and right-Liberal.

“I think I’ve lost count of the number of ministers I’ve worked for as an SES officer or as a deputy agency head.

“But you’ve got to respect that they have the decision-making rights. At the same time, with your integrity, you’ve got to provide them with the best quality advice, and also do the best to implement that.”

Public servants are in charge of their own career, Skerritt said, and if a bureaucrat finds they can’t work for a minister it is on them to find a different job.

For Skerritt, the best ministers listen to frank and fearless advice. If they decide to go another way, they explain why.

Public servants should know and work with their stakeholders. Skerritt encourages public servants to not be afraid to have difficult discussions with them.

“You’ve got to really portion a certain amount of every week to working together with stakeholders,” Skerritt said.

“That doesn’t just mean having one meeting during a consultation and development of a policy and ticking a stakeholder box.

“You’ve got to be prepared to have difficult discussions with stakeholders. But also, not just be defensive of a position, to learn about things from their perspective.”

In his current role, Skerritt works with different stakeholders – Big Pharma, researchers, developers, healthcare professionals and naturopaths.

“I do think that we probably don’t spend enough time in the service working with the people we serve or our stakeholders,” he said.

Overall, Skerritt feels it has been an honour and privilege to have a diverse public sector career.

He reckoned he has had three or four public sector careers: working in the Victorian government and the federal government, statutory authorities, as deputy agency head of three departments, agriculture, foreign affairs, and, of course, health.

“At age 40, when we had two quite small children in primary school, I got phoned up by a big pharmaceutical company and they offered me triple my current salary,” Sherritt said.

“When I was paying a mortgage off, it was very attractive. But the naive person in me said ‘no, I want to stay working in the public service’.

“Silly enough as it sounds, I don’t regret that even though I drive a 12-year-old Volkswagen.”

Skerritt finishes up in his role on April 18.

READ MORE:

‘Unacceptable’: Leading health organisations condemn threats to TGA staff