Defence’s $4bn sovereign satellite deal snared by Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin has been announced as the preferred tenderer to deliver a long-awaited upgrade to Australia’s sovereign and military satellite communications capability, which is estimated to be worth as much as $4 billion over the coming years.

The win for Lockheed comes ahead of the forthcoming Defence Strategic Review and May federal Budget, with initial financials absent in a brief statement on the big deal issued by Defence on Monday.

Known as Joint Project 9102, the deal essentially swaps out older defence satellite capability presently delivered by the combination of Intelsat-22 and ageing Optus-C1 satellites operating as hybrid military-civilian birds.

Defence has long sought its own sovereign satellite capability, a strategic asset only affordable by major powers because of the previously astronomical cost of space projects. But prices have fallen hugely over the past 20 years, both commercially and for Defence, as the space industry matures thanks to commercial operators like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

A quiet shudder is known to have gone through Defence after the Optus data breach was revealed, not so much because of what was lost, but which doors had been insufficiently guarded and alarmed.

The competition for JP9102 saw around four significant consortia throw their hat in the ring for JP9102 work. They included Team Maier, backed by Airbus based on the United Kingdom’s military SkyNet program; Boeing; Team AUSSAT (Optus, Thales and Raytheon); Northrop Grumman; and Lockheed Martin.

That showing is a substantial win for Defence, which has a persistent challenge in getting major suppliers to bid aggressively for comparatively small supply contracts compared to the likes of the US, UK or many European countries with NATO-backed order books.

Notably, the announcement of Lockheed Martin as the preferred tenderer follows closely on the heels of the announcement of the AUKUS submarine preferred path that will first standardise on Virginia class boats before a new class is built.

Announcing the deal, Defence said Lockheed Martin Australia “will progress to the next stage of the Defence procurement process, which includes engaging in collaborative tender clarification and improvement activities”.

Head of Air Defence and Space Systems Division Air Vice-Marshal David Scheul said the “multi-billion dollar project” would deliver Australia’s first sovereign-controlled satellite communication system over the Indo-Pacific ocean regions.

“Currently across Defence, there are up to 89 capabilities that depend on satellite communications,” Scheul said.

“Once delivered, the new system will increase the resilience, agility and flexibility of Defence’s military satellite capability.”

Specifically, the new satellite communication system will include new Defence-controlled and operated geostationary communications satellites; ground stations across Australia; an Integrated Satellite Communications Management System (ISCMS); and two new satellite communications operations centres.

