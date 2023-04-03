Housing outcomes a growing government problem

A new report has laid bare the need for a $10 billion future fund to invest in Australia’s housing future, with minister Julie Collins urging industry and sector stakeholders to work towards better policy outcomes.

The peak housing advisory body has warned that Australia’s goal to build one million homes in the next five years is at risk as demand for housing cannot keep pace with supply.

Using an analysis of national housing demand and supply and long-term projections about the challenges of future housing affordability, the State of the Nation’s Housing 2022-23 report conservatively estimates there are 377,600 households in housing need.

It also found 208,200 households are under highly acute rental stress and 577,400 households are under less acute rental pressure.

The research report was published by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) on Monday.

Housing Industry Association chief economist Tim Reardon said the report identified a 79,3000 shortfall in new housing stock, which would exacerbate worsening rental shortages and “unnecessary” home price increases.

“Every state and territory needs to take action to attract more investment in the housing sector to improve the supply of new homes,” Reardon said.

“The NHFIC Report expects around 180,000 new households to form each year, but less than 150,000 new homes to commence construction each year for the next two years.”

According to the report’s authors, Australia’s housing market is at an inflection point and demand drivers such as record low vacancy rates, post-pandemic migration numbers returning to normal levels, rising interest rates, high inflation and slowing supply means expensive house prices will not ease and rents will also continue to grow.

While dwelling prices over the year to January declined in Sydney and Melbourne — mostly due to mortgage rates increasing in line with tightening monetary policy — the price of homes in Adelaide, Perth, and Darwin continued to increase.

But cities like Sydney and Melbourne, where the bulk of overseas workers and international students immigrate, experienced rent prices “picking up strongly”. The report found that rent in several outer Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Sydney increased more than 30% from early-2020 to January 2023. This was more than three times that of some inner-city LGAs

“The short to medium term is likely to be dominated by a cyclical downturn in new supply, at a time of strong population growth. This is likely to see household formation outpace new supply for several years, with adverse flow on effects for affordability,” NHFIC CEO Nathan Dal Bon wrote in the report.

By 2033, experts project, there will be 12.6 million dwellings in Australia, adding 1.8 million homes over the next 10 years.

Over the next five years to 2026-27, the number of apartments and medium-density dwellings (such as townhouses) net additions are projected to be 57,000 a year on average. This figure is around 40% less than the levels seen in the late 2010s.

Construction costs have sat at a decade-high and increasing interest rates mean governments must address national housing pressures with a holistic response to ease the cost of living pain for Australians.

“Record amounts of construction were occurring in mid-2022. Construction activity could have been even stronger but weather delays in 2021 and 2022, and materials and labour shortages, meant that around 20,000 detached dwellings and 8,000 multi-density dwellings were approved, but not built,” Dal Bon said.

The report also predicted a cyclical downturn for housing was underway, partly affected by the availability of serviceable land and the longer lead times for development approvals to be granted.

By 2025 the NHRIC analysis suggested supply chains would bounce back after recovering from the adverse impact of rising RBA interest rates.

Over the medium term, Australia is expected to experience a shortage of apartments and multi-density dwellings for rental accommodation.

“The outlook for affordability will remain challenging, but mixed. Substantial pressure on rental affordability is likely across many cities in the short term as immigration increases. The decline in dwelling prices is improving entry points for first-home buyers seeking to buy their first home,” Dal Bol said.

“But rising interest rates are significantly reducing borrowing capacity and mortgage serviceability. For many, the balance of these forces may mean worsening affordability.”

In a statement, minister for housing and homelessness Julie Collins said the report data was another reminder that Australians were struggling with secure and affordable housing.

“The findings highlight the need to pass legislation currently before the parliament to establish the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund,” Collins said.

“The Fund will help deliver 30,000 new social and affordable homes in its first five years. It will create a secure, ongoing pipeline of funding for social and affordable housing over the long term.”

The legislation will also change the NHFIC into Housing Australia, and give the agency expanded responsibilities to support the delivery of 40,000 new social and affordable homes over five years from 2024.

The organisation will continue to deliver the Home Guarantee Scheme (HGS), the Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator (AHBA) and the National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF, which was recently expanded as part of the Federal Government’s 2022 housing election commitments).

Pointing to the federal government’s existing framework for reckoning with the national housing crisis, Collins added $575 million from the National Housing Infrastructure Facility had been unlocked to invest in social and affordable housing. She also highlighted work to develop a national housing and homelessness plan for the next decade.

“We have brought state and territories, the Australian Local Government Association, investors and the construction sector together through a National Housing Accord that sets a shared ambition to build 1 million new homes over five years from 2024 to help increase supply,” Collins said.

“We [also] recently committed $67.5 million to boost funding to states and territories over the next year to help tackle homelessness and $91.7 million over the next three years to help combat youth homelessness through the Reconnect program.”

READ MORE:

People experiencing homelessness to receive support from Cairns-based support team