LiveBetter Services Limited to face court over client’s fatal bathtub burns

An investigation into the death of NDIS participant Kyah Lucas in 2022 has led to civil proceedings being brought against her home care provider.

Ms Lucas died on February 7 last year. The NSW woman had suffered complications associated with burns from being placed in hot bath water believed to exceed 50 degrees Celsius while receiving personal care support.

“While in the bath, Ms Lucas could not communicate that the water was burning her because she was nonverbal, and the LiveBetter staff only became aware Ms Lucas was burnt by the water (and likely in severe discomfort) after she had been in the bath for no more than one to two minutes because Ms Lucas was (unusually) wriggling in the bath,” a statement of claim to the Federal Court read.

“Ms Lucas was taken to hospital and treated for the burns. On 7 February 2022, Ms Lucas died in hospital as a consequence of the burns she received while being bathed by LiveBetter staff.”

LiveBetter employees Sandra Kennedy and Jasmin Morris were attending to Ms Lucas on the day she sustained her injuries. According to the commission, the carers tested the water’s temperature by feel — an unreliable method of checking if the heat was suitable for a vulnerable person.

On Monday, the NDIS commission confirmed it would pursue civil action against the provider following an extensive investigation. It is seeking a declaration of LiveBetter’s wrongdoing, financial penalties and costs.

The commission’s claim noted that Ms Lucas’ death was a harm of the utmost seriousness, and specific harm had also been caused to her family and her mother, Ms Wicks.

“In general, NDIS providers are responsible for providing a necessary public service to and caring for disabled and vulnerable members of society, including the most vulnerable. NDIS providers are consequently subject to quality standards, and compliance with those standards is a matter of high public policy,” the claim read.

“It is a matter of high public policy that the obligations of NDIS providers, which are voluntarily assumed, are met and, if not, strictly enforced.”

LiveBetter, formerly known as CareWest, had provided Ms Lucas with support services in the home she shared with her mother in Orange from 2009 until February 2022. The commission alleges those services, including 81 in-home bathing supports, were not provided with care or skill from April 2021 onwards.

“Ms Lucas had multiple disabilities and health conditions, including Cornelia De Lange Syndrome. Those conditions included that Ms Lucas had thin skin, which was particularly sensitive to temperature, and that she was non-verbal and could not communicate that she was suffering physical pain or harm,” the commission’s statement read.

The NDIS commission said the company did not give employees or agents caring for Ms Lucas any formal training on the risks associated with bathing a vulnerable person, or instructions about a suitable temperature for bathing a person like someone with Ms Lucas’ disabilities and vulnerabilities.

The claim also alleged there were no formal or formal or specific risk assessments carried out by LiveBetter in relation to bathing the client, or staff competency assessments for this duty.

Any “on the job” training of staff about Ms Lucas’ bathing needs were given by her mother — not a person employed by LiveBetter.

The claim against LiveBetter alleges the provider breached s 73J of the National Disability Insurance Scheme Act 2013 by failing to comply with practice standards, failing to identify and manage risks to Ms Lucas, and not giving the client access to “competent and appropriate supports” to meet her needs.

NDIS quality and safeguards commissioner Tracy Mackey described what happened to Ms Lucas as one of “the most serious cases”. She said the NDIS Commission would always take strong action in such circumstances to move to ban workers, ban or deregister providers, and seek civil penalties.

“We will use our power to investigate any matters relating to any NDIS provider and workers where the provider has failed to deliver supports and services in a safe and competent manner with care and skill,” Mackey said.

“NDIS providers have very clear obligations. Failures, like those alleged by the NDIS Commission in these proceedings will never be tolerated.”

Ms Lucas’ family has asked for their privacy to be respected while the court case is underway.

The Federal Court registry accepted the filing for the matter on 30 March. HWL Ebsworth is representing the NDIS Commission in the proceedings.

